57 #COVID19 patients recovered in #Ganjam

6

Berhampur: 57 COVID patients recovered in Ganjam district.

It should be noted that 149 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries in State to 2282.
57 from Ganjam
26-Khurda
11-Bolangir
8 -Jagatsinghpur
7 each- Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh
5 each-Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri
4 -Sundargarh
3-Keonjhar
2-Cuttack
1 each-Boudh, Koraput

