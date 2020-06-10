57 #COVID19 patients recovered in #Ganjam

Berhampur: 57 COVID patients recovered in Ganjam district.

Another 149 #Covid19 patients have recovered & are being discharged on 10.6.2020 57 from Ganjam

Highest recovery today. Thanks to our doctor team @CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha @HFWOdisha — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 10, 2020

It should be noted that 149 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries in State to 2282.

57 from Ganjam

26-Khurda

11-Bolangir

8 -Jagatsinghpur

7 each- Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh

5 each-Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri

4 -Sundargarh

3-Keonjhar

2-Cuttack

1 each-Boudh, Koraput

Related

comments