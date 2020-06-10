57 #COVID19 patients recovered in #Ganjam

Berhampur: 57 COVID patients recovered in Ganjam district.
Another 149 #Covid19 patients have recovered & are being discharged on 10.6.2020
57 from Ganjam
Highest recovery today. Thanks to our doctor team @CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha @HFWOdisha
— Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 10, 2020
It should be noted that 149 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries in State to 2282.
57 from Ganjam
26-Khurda
11-Bolangir
8 -Jagatsinghpur
7 each- Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh
5 each-Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri
4 -Sundargarh
3-Keonjhar
2-Cuttack
1 each-Boudh, Koraput