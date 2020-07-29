56 COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 64 new COVID-19 positiv cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 56 positiv cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 7 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 64 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 56 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 7 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/Rok66RTVra — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 29, 2020

Related

comments