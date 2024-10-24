55th IFFI: Indian Panorama announces List of Films to be screened

The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), announces selection of 25 Feature Films and 20 Non-Feature Films to be showcased in the 55th edition of IFFI. The package of 25 Feature Films including 5 films from mainstream cinema have been chosen from a broad spectrum of 384 contemporary Indian feature films. The Jury’s choice for the opening Film of Indian Panorama 2024 is “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)”, directed by Shri Randeep Hooda.

Further, a package of 20 non-feature films will be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films. The package of Non-Feature Films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values. The Jury’s choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)’, directed by Shri Harsh Sangani.

The Feature Film Jury was headed by acclaimed Film Director, Actor and Screenwriter Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The Feature Jury constituted of twelve Members, who individually represent various acclaimed films and are well-known film professionals, while collectively representing the diverse Indian film fraternity.

The Indian Panorama Feature Films Jury Members:

Shri. Manoj Joshi, Actor Ms. Susmita Mukherjee, Actor Shri. Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Film Director Shri. Oinam Gautam Singh, Film Director Shri. Ashuu Trikha, Film Director Shri. S.M. Patil, Film Director and Writer Shri. Neelaabh Kaul, Cinematographer and Film Director Shri. Susant Misra, Film Director Shri. Arun Kumar Bose, Ex HOD of Prasad Institute and Sound Engineer Ms. Ratnottama Sengupta, Writer and Editor Shri. Sameer Hanchate, Film Director Ms. Priya Krishnaswamy, Film Director

The 25 Feature Films selected in Indian Panorama 2024:

Sr. No. Title of the Film Language Director 1 SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR Hindi Randeep Hooda KEREBETE Kannada Gururaj B VENKYA Kannada Sagar Puranik JUIPHOOL Assamese Jadumoni Dutta MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA Hindi Ashwin Kumar JIGARTHANDA DOUBLE X Tamil Karthik Subbaraj AADUJEEVITHAM (VIAȚA CAPREI, THE GOATLIFE) Malayalam Blessy ARTICLE 370 Hindi Aditya Suhas Jambhale GYPSY Marathi Shashi Chandrakant Khandare SRIKANTH Hindi Tushar Hiranandani AAMAR BOSS Bengali Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee BRAMAYUGAM Malayalam Rahul Sadasivan 35 CHINNA KATHA KAADU Telugu Nanda Kishore Emani RADOR PAKHI Assamese Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah GHARAT GANPATI Marathi Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar RAAVSAAHEB Marathi Nikhil Mahajan LEVEL CROSS Malayalam Arfaz Ayub KARKEN Galo Nending Loder BHOOTPORI Bengali Soukarya Ghosal ONKO KI KOTHIN Bengali Saurav Palodhi

Mainstream Cinema Section:

Sr. No. Title Of The Film Language Director 1 KARKHANU Gujarati Rushabh Thanki 12TH FAIL Hindi Vidhu Vinod Chopra MANJUMMEL BOYS Malayalam Chidamabram SWARGARATH Assamese Rajesh Bhuyan KALKI 2898 AD (3D) Telugu Singireddy Nagaaswin

The Non-Feature Film Jury, comprising six members, was headed by acclaimed Documentary and Wildlife Film Director and V. Shantram Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Shri. Subbiah Nallamuthu.

The Indian Panorama Non Feature Films Jury Members:

Shri. Rajnikant Acharya, Producer and Film Director Shri. Ronel Haobam, Film Director Ms. Usha Deshpande, Film Director and Producer Ms. Vandana Kohli, Film Director and Writer Shri. Mithunchandra Chaudhari, Film Director Ms. Shalini Shah, Film Director

The 20 Non Feature Films selected in Indian Panorama 2024:

S. No. Title of the film Language Director(s) Name 6-A AKASH GANGA Hindi Nirmal Chander AMAR AAJ MAREGA Hindi Rajat Kariya AMMA’S PRIDE Tamil Shiva Krish BAHI – TRACING MY ANCESTORS Hindi Rachita Gorowala BALLAD OF THE MOUNTAIN Hindi Tarun Jain BATTO KA BULBULA Haryanvi Akshay Bhardwaj CHANCHISOA Garo Elvachisa Ch Sangma, Dipankar Das FLANDERS DI ZAMEEN VICH Punjabi Sachin GHAR JAISA KUCH Ladakhi Harsh Sangani GHODE KI SAWARI Hindi Debjani Mukherjee GOOGLE MATRIMONY English Abhinav Athrey MAIN NIDA Hindi Atul Pandey MO BOU, MO GAAN Oriya Subash Sahoo MONIHARA Bengali Subhadeep Biswas P FOR PAPARAZZI Hindi Divya Kharnare PILLARS OF PROGRESS: THE EPIC STORY OF DELHI METRO English Satish Pande PRAAN PRATISHTHA Marathi Pankaj Sonawane ROTI KOON BANASI? Rajasthani Chandan Singh SAAVAT Konkani Shivam Harmalkar, Santosh Shetkar SIVANTHA MANN Tamil Infant

About Indian Panorama

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

The selection Jury comprised of eminent cine personalities from across India. A total of twelve Jury members for Feature films and six Jury members for Non-Feature films led by the respective Jury Chairpersons have selected the Indian Panaroma films for 55th IFFI. The eminent Jury panels, both Feature and Non-Feature, exercising their individual expertise, have contributed evenly to the consensus that led to the selection of Indian Panorama films of both the categories.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art in accordance with the conditions and procedures in the laid down regulations of Indian Panorama.

About IFFI

IFFI is being organized by the National Film Development Corporation, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the State Government of Goa from November 20th – 28th, 2024, in Panaji, Goa.