55th IFFI: Indian Panorama announces List of Films to be screened

The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), announces selection of 25 Feature Films and 20 Non-Feature Films to be showcased in the 55th edition of IFFI. The package of 25 Feature Films including 5 films from mainstream cinema have been chosen from a broad spectrum of 384 contemporary Indian feature films. The Jury’s choice for the opening Film of Indian Panorama 2024 is “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)”, directed by Shri Randeep Hooda.
Further, a package of 20 non-feature films will be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films. The package of Non-Feature Films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values. The Jury’s choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)’, directed by Shri Harsh Sangani.
The Feature Film Jury was headed by acclaimed Film Director, Actor and Screenwriter Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The Feature Jury constituted of twelve Members, who individually represent various acclaimed films and are well-known film professionals, while collectively representing the diverse Indian film fraternity.
The Indian Panorama Feature Films Jury Members:
- Shri. Manoj Joshi, Actor
- Ms. Susmita Mukherjee, Actor
- Shri. Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Film Director
- Shri. Oinam Gautam Singh, Film Director
- Shri. Ashuu Trikha, Film Director
- Shri. S.M. Patil, Film Director and Writer
- Shri. Neelaabh Kaul, Cinematographer and Film Director
- Shri. Susant Misra, Film Director
- Shri. Arun Kumar Bose, Ex HOD of Prasad Institute and Sound Engineer
- Ms. Ratnottama Sengupta, Writer and Editor
- Shri. Sameer Hanchate, Film Director
- Ms. Priya Krishnaswamy, Film Director
The 25 Feature Films selected in Indian Panorama 2024:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Film
|Language
|Director
|
|SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR
|Hindi
|Randeep Hooda
|
|KEREBETE
|Kannada
|Gururaj B
|
|VENKYA
|Kannada
|Sagar Puranik
|
|JUIPHOOL
|Assamese
|Jadumoni Dutta
|
|MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA
|Hindi
|Ashwin Kumar
|
|JIGARTHANDA DOUBLE X
|Tamil
|Karthik Subbaraj
|
|AADUJEEVITHAM
(VIAȚA CAPREI, THE GOATLIFE)
|Malayalam
|Blessy
|
|ARTICLE 370
|Hindi
|Aditya Suhas Jambhale
|
|GYPSY
|Marathi
|Shashi Chandrakant Khandare
|
|SRIKANTH
|Hindi
|Tushar Hiranandani
|
|AAMAR BOSS
|Bengali
|Nandita Roy,
Shiboprosad Mukherjee
|
|BRAMAYUGAM
|Malayalam
|Rahul Sadasivan
|
|35 CHINNA KATHA KAADU
|Telugu
|Nanda Kishore Emani
|
|RADOR PAKHI
|Assamese
|Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah
|
|GHARAT GANPATI
|Marathi
|Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar
|
|RAAVSAAHEB
|Marathi
|Nikhil Mahajan
|
|LEVEL CROSS
|Malayalam
|Arfaz Ayub
|
|KARKEN
|Galo
|Nending Loder
|
|BHOOTPORI
|Bengali
|Soukarya Ghosal
|
|ONKO KI KOTHIN
|Bengali
|Saurav Palodhi
Mainstream Cinema Section:
|Sr. No.
|Title Of The Film
|Language
|Director
|
|KARKHANU
|Gujarati
|Rushabh Thanki
|
|12TH FAIL
|Hindi
|Vidhu Vinod Chopra
|
|MANJUMMEL BOYS
|Malayalam
|Chidamabram
|
|SWARGARATH
|Assamese
|Rajesh Bhuyan
|
|KALKI 2898 AD (3D)
|Telugu
|Singireddy Nagaaswin
The Non-Feature Film Jury, comprising six members, was headed by acclaimed Documentary and Wildlife Film Director and V. Shantram Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Shri. Subbiah Nallamuthu.
The Indian Panorama Non Feature Films Jury Members:
- Shri. Rajnikant Acharya, Producer and Film Director
- Shri. Ronel Haobam, Film Director
- Ms. Usha Deshpande, Film Director and Producer
- Ms. Vandana Kohli, Film Director and Writer
- Shri. Mithunchandra Chaudhari, Film Director
- Ms. Shalini Shah, Film Director
The 20 Non Feature Films selected in Indian Panorama 2024:
|S. No.
|Title of the film
|Language
|Director(s) Name
|
|6-A AKASH GANGA
|Hindi
|Nirmal Chander
|
|AMAR AAJ MAREGA
|Hindi
|Rajat Kariya
|
|AMMA’S PRIDE
|Tamil
|Shiva Krish
|
|BAHI – TRACING MY ANCESTORS
|Hindi
|Rachita Gorowala
|
|BALLAD OF THE MOUNTAIN
|Hindi
|Tarun Jain
|
|BATTO KA BULBULA
|Haryanvi
|Akshay Bhardwaj
|
|CHANCHISOA
|Garo
|Elvachisa Ch Sangma,
Dipankar Das
|
|FLANDERS DI ZAMEEN VICH
|Punjabi
|Sachin
|
|GHAR JAISA KUCH
|Ladakhi
|Harsh Sangani
|
|GHODE KI SAWARI
|Hindi
|Debjani Mukherjee
|
|GOOGLE MATRIMONY
|English
|Abhinav Athrey
|
|MAIN NIDA
|Hindi
|Atul Pandey
|
|MO BOU, MO GAAN
|Oriya
|Subash Sahoo
|
|MONIHARA
|Bengali
|Subhadeep Biswas
|
|P FOR PAPARAZZI
|Hindi
|Divya Kharnare
|
|PILLARS OF PROGRESS: THE EPIC STORY OF DELHI METRO
|English
|Satish Pande
|
|PRAAN PRATISHTHA
|Marathi
|Pankaj Sonawane
|
|ROTI KOON BANASI?
|Rajasthani
|Chandan Singh
|
|SAAVAT
|Konkani
|Shivam Harmalkar,
Santosh Shetkar
|
|SIVANTHA MANN
|Tamil
|Infant
About Indian Panorama
The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.
The selection Jury comprised of eminent cine personalities from across India. A total of twelve Jury members for Feature films and six Jury members for Non-Feature films led by the respective Jury Chairpersons have selected the Indian Panaroma films for 55th IFFI. The eminent Jury panels, both Feature and Non-Feature, exercising their individual expertise, have contributed evenly to the consensus that led to the selection of Indian Panorama films of both the categories.
The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art in accordance with the conditions and procedures in the laid down regulations of Indian Panorama.
About IFFI
IFFI is being organized by the National Film Development Corporation, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the State Government of Goa from November 20th – 28th, 2024, in Panaji, Goa.