53rd KVS National Sports Meet 2024 inaugurated today at KIIT premises.

Bhubaneswar: The 53rd Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) National Sports Meet 2024 was inaugurated today at the Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT. The event marks the second phase of the sports meet, running from September 25th to 29th, featuring a significant participation of around 2000 male athletes and escort teachers from 25 regions across India.

Inauguration Ceremony Guest List:

1. Padmashri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Olympian & President of Hockey India

2. Shri Rabindra Kumar Murudi, International Volleyball Player

3. Dr. Shiharan Bose, Deputy Commissioner, KVS RO, Bhubaneswar

4. Mr. Birbal Dhinwa, Assistant Commissioner KVS RO, Bhubaneswar

5. Mr. Anil Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, KVS RO, Bhubaneswar

Hockey matches will be held at the Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium, while volleyball games are set to take place at the Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. The first phase of the sports meet, which included events in Chess and Yogasana for Girls, was successfully conducted from September 18th to 22nd, featuring 1500 participants. The 53rd KVS National Sports Meet promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and sportsmanship, fostering camaraderie among participants from diverse backgrounds. The event underscores the importance of sports in education and the holistic development of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

KIIT University has been hosting the KVS National Sports Meet annually since the 47th edition in 2016, demonstrating its dedication to nurturing sports talent in the country and supporting KVS’s commitment to promoting sports among students.

All participants and officials from KVS expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, for the exceptional hospitality, transportation, and state-of-the-art sports facilities provided. Prof. Samanta also extended his heartfelt wishes to all the athletes, wishing them the best of luck for the competition ahead.