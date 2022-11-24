New Delhi : The second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow has concluded today with the award ceremony of the “53-Hour Challenge”. The competition provided a challenge to the 75 ‘Creative Minds’ to produce a short film on their idea of [email protected], all in 53 hours.

The Challenge was launched on 21st November by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, with hitting the gong and kickstarting the event. This segment of IFFI 53 is powered by National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with Shorts TV. The Challenge had its finale today. Over the course of the 53 hours, 5 short films were created. From the shoot to the final film delivery, the filmmakers worked non-stop to bring their scripts to life.

The wining team is Team Purple whose film Dear Diary has won applaud and appreciation of the jury for presenting the story of a woman who is forced to confront her past trauma when she meets with her sister, who wants to visit the very venue where her abuse took place. The winning film highlights how women’s safety will be a new normal in the future.

The winning team comprising 15 candidates were selected based on capabilities across various fields of cinema such as cinematography, direction, acting, music composition, playback singing, animation and VFX, scriptwriting, costume designing, make-up, editing & art design. The winning team receives a cheque amount of Rs. 2,25,000, for their extraordinary display of filmmaking in 53 hours.

Here are the other four films.

Antardrishti (The Insight) by Team Orange is about a man who has not stepped out of his home for several years, who has to now confront the outside world and the smaller joys of life.

The Ring by Team Yellow is centered around a young woman who has to decide who she is when confronted with a tradition she doesn’t agree with.

Almost by Team Green is the story of a young girl who discovers that a child can have both father and mother.

Team Pink presented Sau Ka Note where a world where physical money is obsolete and a child has to figure out how to use a 100-rupee-note he has been given.

All five films would now be broadcasted across in India on Shorts TV at 9 PM, on Sunday, 27th November, 2022. Subsequently, the broadcast will be done in America, Europe & Latin America.

The five short films produced as part of the group competition showcasing the idea of “[email protected]” were judged by a three-member jury panel, led by Padma Shri awardee Mani Ratnam as Chairperson; and CEO and Shorts TV founder Carter Pilcher and Deputy Secretary (Films-I), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Armstrong Pame as members.

Speaking on the challenge, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and march towards 100 years of India’s independence, he is glad that 75 young filmmakers from all over India got the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent as part of the 53-Hour Challenge. “The five short films produced by the ‘Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ showcase their vision of [email protected] and it is commendable that the best film Dear Diary not only has a woman protagonist, but it has also been directed by a woman! This is a testament to India’s Nari Shakti, and how women of the country are leading the transformation across sectors with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat @100.”

“Every single one of the five films has something in it that is absolutely amazing”, observes Carter Pilcher, addressing an IFFI Table Talk session later today.

Visual storytelling impacts the cultural fabric of the nation, can lay a foundation for the future and create a positive impact on society. The 53-Hour Challenge gives an opportunity to budding young talent from India to come together and create stories envisioning India at 100. These young creators are the future of the country and through their stories, they can shape the nation.

The running of the challenge from vision to reality required included concept development, event space concept, design and build, equipment and workstations, Recce of the event location, devising filmmakers’ briefs and creative package, mentoring, script consulting, equipment sourcing, building a team for the coverage of the event and challenge, editing team, technical support and local producers.