New Delhi : To reminisce and celebrate the glory of Indian cinema, the 52nd International Film Festival of India will showcase 18 selected films across the nation under the banner [email protected] This is being organized as a part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The screening includes epic films like Satyajit Ray’s Agantuk, S.S Vasan’s Chandralekha, Vijay Anand’s Guide, Tapan Sinha’s Kabuliwala, Dr Rajkumar’s Sandhya Raga, Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420, K Balachander’s Thaneer Thaneer and Bimal Ray’s Sujata among others. The list of films to be showcased reflects India’s rich cinematic heritage and diversity.
The following is the selection of films under India @ 75:
|S. No.
|FILMS
|DIRECTOR
|YEAR
|LANGUAGE
|1
|Agantuk
|Satyajit Ray
|1991
|Bengali
|2
|Andhadhun
|Sriram Raghavan
|2019
|Hindi
|3
|Baboo Band Baaja
|Rajesh Pinjani
|2011
|Marathi
|4
|Bettada Hoovu
|N. Lakshminarayan
|1985
|Kannada
|5
|Chandralekha
|S S Vasan
|1948
|Tamil
|6
|Chidambaram
|G. Aravindan
|1985
|Malayalam
|7
|Eigi Kona
|Bobby Wahengbam and Maipaksana Haorongbam
|2019
|Manipuri
|8
|Guide
|Vijay Anand
|1955
|Hindi
|9
|Joymoti
|Manju Bora
|2006
|Assamese
|10
|Kaaka Muttai
|M. Manikandan
|2014
|Tamil
|11
|Kabuliwala
|Tapan Sinha
|1957
|Bengali
|12
|Kaasav
|Sumitra Bhave
|2015
|Marathi
|13
|Airlift
|Raja Krishna Menon
|2016
|Hindi
|14
|Sandhya Raga
|Dr. Rajkumar
|1966
|Kannada
|15
|Sagara Sangamam
|K. Viswanath
|1983
|Telugu
|16
|Shree 420
|Raj Kapoor
|1955
|Hindi
|17
|Sujata
|Bimal Roy
|1959
|Hindi
|18
|Thaneer Thaneer
|K Balachander
|1981
|Tamil