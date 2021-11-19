New Delhi : To reminisce and celebrate the glory of Indian cinema, the 52nd International Film Festival of India will showcase 18 selected films across the nation under the banner [email protected] This is being organized as a part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The screening includes epic films like Satyajit Ray’s Agantuk, S.S Vasan’s Chandralekha, Vijay Anand’s Guide, Tapan Sinha’s Kabuliwala, Dr Rajkumar’s Sandhya Raga, Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420, K Balachander’s Thaneer Thaneer and Bimal Ray’s Sujata among others. The list of films to be showcased reflects India’s rich cinematic heritage and diversity.

The following is the selection of films under India @ 75:

S. No. FILMS DIRECTOR YEAR LANGUAGE 1 Agantuk Satyajit Ray 1991 Bengali 2 Andhadhun Sriram Raghavan 2019 Hindi 3 Baboo Band Baaja Rajesh Pinjani 2011 Marathi 4 Bettada Hoovu N. Lakshminarayan 1985 Kannada 5 Chandralekha S S Vasan 1948 Tamil 6 Chidambaram G. Aravindan 1985 Malayalam 7 Eigi Kona Bobby Wahengbam and Maipaksana Haorongbam 2019 Manipuri 8 Guide Vijay Anand 1955 Hindi 9 Joymoti Manju Bora 2006 Assamese 10 Kaaka Muttai M. Manikandan 2014 Tamil 11 Kabuliwala Tapan Sinha 1957 Bengali 12 Kaasav Sumitra Bhave 2015 Marathi 13 Airlift Raja Krishna Menon 2016 Hindi 14 Sandhya Raga Dr. Rajkumar 1966 Kannada 15 Sagara Sangamam K. Viswanath 1983 Telugu 16 Shree 420 Raj Kapoor 1955 Hindi 17 Sujata Bimal Roy 1959 Hindi 18 Thaneer Thaneer K Balachander 1981 Tamil