52.81 crore PM Jan-Dhan accounts with deposit balance of Rs. 2,30,792 crore opened as on 19.07.2024 under PMJDY

The Government initiated the National Mission for Financial Inclusion (NMFI), namely, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August, 2014 to provide universal banking services for every unbanked household based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Since 14.08.2018, the objective of PMJDY has been to cover all unbanked adults, the Minister stated.

The Minister further stated that the PMJDY has been successful in increasing banking penetration to promote financial inclusion across the country. A total of 52.81 crore Jan-Dhan accounts with a deposit balance of Rs. 2,30,792 crores have been opened as on 19.07.2024 under PMJDY. Out of the same, 29.37 crore (55.6%) Jan-Dhan accounts belong to women and about 35.15 crore (66.6 %) PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

Giving more information, the Minister stated that the Government has launched various social security schemes, the coverage of which, as on 19.07.2024, is as under: –

Under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), 20.48 crore cumulative enrolments have been done to provide life insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh for death due to any reason; Under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), 45.08 crore cumulative enrolments have been done to provide one-year accidental cover of Rs. 2 lakh (death or permanent total disability) and Rs. 1 lakh (permanent partial disability); Under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), 6.71 crore cumulative enrolments have been done to provide monthly pension to eligible subscribers.

Further, the Minister stated, with the objective of “Funding the Unfunded’’ and to promote entrepreneurship, the Government has launched various credit linked schemes, the progress of which is as under:-