51st National Safety Week celebrated at AM/NS India

Bhubaneswar : With an aim to create awareness on Health & safety among its workforce, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), Odisha Facility celebrated 51st Safety Week under the guidance of National Safety Council (NSC) at its Pellet Plant in Paradeep.

The weeklong celebration started with the hoisting of safety flag by G Suresha, Executive Director, Odisha Facility. On the occasion G Suresha said, “AM/NS India always gives importance on health and safety of the workers and is committed to enhancing safety at workplace. Our aim is to create and strengthen the Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) culture in the workplace”.

Sanjeev Muduli, Head Health and Safety highlighted the importance of Health and Safety and urged the employees to take responsibilities in making the workplace healthier and safer. U.S.R Raju, Head- Pellet Plant, Shailendra Sah, Head- Power Plant, Sanjeev Kumar Muduli, Head-Health & Safety and other officials were present on the occasion.

A mini marathon ‘DASH-A-THLON’ was organized at the sea beach in Paradeep to mark the National Safety Week. Other activities like Health and Safety Slogan Competition, HSE Posters Competition, Departmental Housekeeping & Safety Initiative Competition, Creative Photography & Video competition, Hazard Hunt Competition were also organised in which employees participated with great enthusiasm.

The National Safety Week is observed from March 4 to March 10 every year to mark the Foundation Day of The National Safety Council, which was set-up by the Ministry of Labour, Government of India. This year’s campaign theme is “Nurture Young Minds Develop Safety Culture”. On the occasion, all the employees of AM/NS India took the health and safety pledge.

