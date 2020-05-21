51 more #COVID19 cases & 1 death reported in #Odisha today, total cases at 1103

8

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha reports 51 new  COVID19 cases & 1 death. The new cases include 11 detected from Kalahandi last night.
7th death due to  COVID19 in Odisha has been reported from Ganjam district. Total COVID19 cases in the state reached at 1103. This is informed by the  Health and Family Welfare Department Govt. of Odisha (H&FW Dept. ).

Fresh 51  COVID19 cases of  Odisha are from:

Ganjam: 4
Jajpur: 5
Cuttack: 9
Puri: 1
Jagatsinghpur: 2
Nayagarh: 11
Angul: 2
Mayurbhanj: 3
Kalahandi: 11
Sambalpur: 2
Malkangiri: 1

 

 

 

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR