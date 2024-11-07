50th Raising day of NTPC LTD observed at NTPC ER-II headquarters at Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar: The 50th Raising Day of NTPC Ltd., a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, was celebrated at NTPC’s Corporate Centre, in New Delhi, as well as at its Regional Headquarters, projects and stations.

On this occasion, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD-NTPC, addressed employees through video conference from NTPC’s Corporate Centre. In his address, he emphasized the importance of achieving efficient and sustainable operations across all power generation activities. The CMD-NTPC also outlined NTPC’s future plans, highlighting the role of new technology and data analytics in optimizing results.

At the NTPC Eastern Region-II (ER-II) Headquarters in Bhubaneswar, the Raising Day was marked with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Shri Arindam Sinha, Regional Executive Director of NTPC ER-II. Addressing the employees, Shri Sinha shared the history and growth of NTPC from its inception to its current current installed capacity. He emphasised the operational achievements of the power stations in Eastern Region-II and commended employees for their dedication, which has earned numerous accolades for the region. RED(ER-II) also expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the former NTPCians whose contributions have been vital in attaining the accomplishments of NTPC which is being celebrated today.

Shri Sinha also encouraged employees to rise to new challenges and to contribute fully to NTPC’s success. He emphasized that the people at NTPC are the driving force behind the organization’s significant role in powering the nation.

Since its humble beginnings in 1975, NTPC has grown to become India’s largest integrated power major, with an installed capacity of 76,475.68 MW. This includes 51 NTPC-owned stations (27 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 hydro, 1 small hydro, and 15 solar PV) and 42 Joint Venture/Subsidiary stations (9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro, 16 solar PV, and 4 wind). By 2032, NTPC aims to have nearly 50% of its portfolio based on non-fossil fuel generation.