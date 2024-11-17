5000+ participants joined the 2nd Edition of ‘Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite | Rise Above Addiction & Break the Silence’

Bhubaneswar – The 2nd edition of “Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite | Rise Above Addiction & Break the Silence” concluded successfully on November 17, 2024, with an overwhelming response from the community. Focusing on the theme “Rise above Addiction & Break the Silence”

Organized by Yi Bhubaneswar, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the night marathon brought together over 5000+ participants to promote awareness of mental health and drug abuse.

In his keynote address, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, said, “In 1973, I watched an English film called ‘The Games’, which was about four Olympic runners—three of whom resorted to drug use to enhance their performance. This shows how addiction can lead even talented individuals astray. The only addiction for any sportsperson should be their commitment to achieving their goals and aspirations. I am grateful to CII and Yi Run for organizing this meaningful event and giving me the opportunity to be part of this marathon.”

Mr. Babushaan Mohanty, Actor and Singer reflected on the power of art to unite people and foster a sense of shared culture. He shared, “Art, in all its forms, has the power to heal and inspire. Events like this provide a space for people to connect, share, and grow together, breaking the barriers of silence and stigma.”

Mr. Rahul Bose, Multi-talented actor, athlete, and director shared his thoughts on discipline and mental strength in both sports and life. He said, “I am proud of the Odisha Government for creating opportunities for athletes to showcase their talent. I am also thankful to Yi and CII for inviting me to support the fight against rising drug use in the state. While awareness events like this are important, we must follow up with concrete actions to tackle the issue.”

Shri Sujeet Kumar, former Chairman of Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter, highlighted the importance of youth leadership in bringing change. He said, “I am truly grateful to everyone who joined this event and contributed to the theme of building a drug-free Odisha. A special acknowledgment goes to our Prime Minister for prioritizing sports as a key part of building a healthier India. Together, we can work towards a drug-free Odisha.”

Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Odisha, spoke about “I would like to welcome everyone to this meaningful event. My heartfelt thanks go to the youth of Yi for organizing this initiative to raise awareness about drug abuse. This message should reach every district in the state to create a larger impact.”

In his address to the participants, Shri Dilip Tirkey, President Hockey India, said “The spirit of this event reflects the resilience and determination needed to address addiction and mental health challenges. Through initiatives like these, we can build a stronger and more supportive society for all.”

The marathon was flagged off by Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha in the presence of all the distinguished dignitaries.

Held at Kalinga Stadium, the marathon provided a platform for individuals of all ages and abilities to come together for a meaningful cause. The event included three categories: a 2.5 km fun run focused on inclusivity, a 5 km timed run, and a 10 km competitive race.

Ms. Sonal More, Chairman of the Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter, emphasized the event’s impact, saying, “This marathon is not just a run but a movement. It’s about breaking the stigma around mental health and encouraging individuals, especially the youth, to rise above addiction. Together, we are fostering a healthier, drug-free Odisha.”

The evening also featured live dance fitness sessions, counseling booths for mental health support, and entertainment by local artists, ensuring a holistic experience for all attendees. The initiative, supported by the Sports & Youth Affairs Department and the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, highlighted the importance of community action in addressing pressing social issues.

Yi Bhubaneswar’s flagship event continues to reinforce its mission of uniting the community for positive change. The success of “Bhubaneswar by Nite” is a testament to the collective commitment to a safer, healthier society.