500 Mail Express trains speeded up, 130 services (65 pairs) converted to Superfast category in new All India Railway Time Table

New Delhi :The Ministry of Railways released its new All India Railway Time Table known as “TRAINS AT A GLANCE (TAG)” effective from 1st October, 2022. The new Trains at a Glance is also available w.e.f. 1st October, 2022 on Indian Railways’ official website i.e. www.indianrailways.gov.in. (Link is https://indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,304,366,537,2789)

In new time table, about 500 Mail Express trains have been speeded up. The speeding up of trains is between 10 minutes – 70 minutes. In addition, 130 services (65 pairs) have been speeded up by converting to Superfast category.

Overall the average speed of all trains has increased by about 5% leading to availability of nearly 5% additional paths for operation of more trains.

The punctuality of Indian Railways for Mail Express trains during the year 2022-23 is about 84% which is about 9% more than the punctuality of about 75% achieved during 2019-20.

