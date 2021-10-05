500 kg silver for Puri Shree Jagannath Temple door plating

Pur: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to store 500 kg silver, to be used for silver plating of the Kalahata Dwar of the temple, in the strong room of the Government Treasury here.

The silver, which is now stored at the strong room of Niladri Bhakta Nivas, would be shifted to the treasury’s strong room this week for safekeeping, said Temple Administrator (Development) Ajay Jena.

For the first time in the last several decades, the SJTA headed by Dr Krishan Kumar has decided to do silver plating of eight major wooden doors of the shrine, including the ones guarding the sanctum sanctorum with 2,500 kg of silver donated by a Mumbai-based devotee. The silver plating work of the Kalahata Dwar would be done only during the Rath Yatra next year.