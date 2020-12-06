50 Th Navy Day Celebration By Veterans Club Odisha (VCO)

Bhubaneswar: 50th Indian Navy Day-2020 has been celebrated by VETERANS CLUB ODISHA (VCO) at Hotel BJ’s By the Way Infocity,Patia on 4th December 2020 adhering to the prescribed guidelines for Covid-19. On this joyous occasion Air Veteran Surendra Parasad Mishra, IAS(Retd.), Sri Anil Dhir, ex-Pilot and Defence Analyst, Veteran Gp. Capt Jagadananda Brahma, Veteran Wg Cdr Prabhas Chandra Patanaik among other dignitaries and veterans celebrated Navy Day with enthusiasm, jeal and Josh. At the outset, Veteran Bibhu Parasad Swain, General Secretary, VCO welcomed all the guests and participants and highlighted about the Historical background of Navy Day celebration and stressed on the importance of celebrating Navy Day Nationwide as a National Event. Veteran Bidyadhar Nayak, President, VCO enlightened about the ambitious future and the wider horizon of the Club and presented the future strategies about the Club. He has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Osisha, who has shown his gracious greatness by approving two acres land for fulfilling and realizing the dream of showing respect to the brave hearts of Indian Armed forces by establishing a War Memorial in Odisha. He has expressed his hope and happiness as the order of allocation of the land has got ascent of the Revenue Department and now it has been placed before the Collector, Khordha for final allotment and handing over of the land to VCO. The very popular and famous Sri Anil Dhir, Defence Analyst has been hopeful and pleased about the proposed War Museum and at the same time he narrated the bravery and dedication of Odia soldiers before the gathering. He has enthusiastically described about inclusion of more than 1500 Odia soldiers in the Azad Hind Fauz of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and their martyrdom for the nation. If the archives on this are collected and displayed in the proposed War Museum then it will be proud moment for all Odias all over the World, he said.

Veteran Rabindra Kymar Sahoo(Sena Medal), Rabindra Kumar Pattnaik, Ajoy Kumar Nayak, Hara Prasad Dora, Samarendra Parija, Kulamani Parida, Shesadev Mishra, Dinabandhu Shadhangee, Gopinath Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahoo, Bimal Prasad Bari, MK Singh and Kaliparasad Mishra amongst others participated and made the event a success.

