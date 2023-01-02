50 Electric Buses launched in Delhi with support under FAME India Phase II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries said that under the FAME II Scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Cities/STUs/State Governments placed supply orders for 3,538 Electric Buses. Out of those 3,538 Electric Buses, a total of 1,716 electric Buses have been deployed as on 2nd January 2023.

He further stated that for the Union Territory of Delhi 400 Electric Buses; 300 Electric Buses to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for intra city operations and 100 Electric Buses to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for last Mile connectivity were sanctioned in the Month of August 2019.

The supply orders were to be placed by 15th January 2020. DMRC issued supply order in December 2019 to the successful Bidders whereas Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) could only issue supply order in March 2021. To facilitate DTC, MHI extended last date of supply order by DTC 31st March 2021, as a special case for providing pollution free world class transit system to Delhi.

A total of 250 buses have already been deployed by DTC and now the remaining 50 buses have been launched, fulfilling commitment of MHI to provide 300 electric buses to DTC. The Central Government will be giving incentive of Rs. 165 Crore to DTC for these 300 Electric Buses.