50.6 percent re-polling in two polling centre of Bhind district: MP

New Delhi :Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh apprised that 50.6 percent of the votes were cast in the re-polling held on Sunday in the polling booth number 125 and 126 in Bhind Janpad Panchayat of Bhind district. In this, 49.55 percent females and 51.37 percent male voters have cast their vote.

Re-polling on 4th of July will be held in polling booth number 114 Madniwar of Dhangunwa gram panchayat in Badamalhara Janpad Panchayat of Chhatarpur district, polling booth number 115 in Padia gram panchayat of Rewa Janpad Panchayat in Rewa district, polling booth number 239 Mahuatola of Jaisinghnagar Janpad Panchayat of Shahdol district and polling booth number 120 of Jamdhar Gram Panchayat of Janpad Panchayat Khalwa of Khandwa district from 7 am to 3 pm.