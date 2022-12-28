5 Players from Vedanta’s Sesa Football Academy make it to the Goa State team for the upcoming 76th Santosh Trophy

Five players from Sesa Football Academy (SFA) make their way into this year’s Goa state team for the upcoming 76th Hero Santosh Trophy National Football Championship. Sesa Football Academy (SFA) players selected to represent the Goa State Team include Domnic Soares, Daniel Gomes, Faheez Mohammed, Roanal Gaunkar, and Clencio Pinto for the prestigious Santosh trophy tournament beginning in Kokrajhar, Assam from 28th December 2022. The Goa squad was announced by the Goa Football Association earlier this week.

This will further add up to the rich legacy of Sesa Football Academy of developing quality footballers through robust grassroot football training programs. Sesa Football Academy has groomed over 200+ professional footballers since its inception in 1999 through residential training programs and most of them are shining at prestigious national and international footballing platforms.

Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports congratulated all the selected players and said “I would like to congratulate all 5 players who have been selected to represent Goa’s football team at the 76th National Football Championship – Hero Santosh Trophy, this year. This is indeed a proud moment for my entire Vedanta sports team. We remain committed to further take our journey of sports development to all corners of the country and nurture more & more sports talents. The success of every single sportsman goes a long way in encouraging countless others to follow their passion and work hard towards fulfilling their dreams. Kudos to all our players who will be representing the Goa team and my best wishes for a successful season ahead.”

Sports development is one of the major thrust areas of Vedanta’s CSR programs. Sesa Football Academy (SFA) which is a major wing of Vedanta Sports is known for discovering, creating, and nurturing talents in football. SFA does not restrict itself to football training but involves a long-term residential program that takes care of the formal education, and skill development of the trainees during the four-year training period.