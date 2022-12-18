5 more states will get on board on for National Single Window System by December: Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT

NEW DELHI : Mr Anurag Jain, Secretary DPIIT in conversation with the industry at FICCI 95TH Annual Convention mentioned that the last few years have been full of reforms with fundamental shifts in how governance takes place. The government has expedited the pace of reforms, and all of this happened at a time when the country was in the midst of a pandemic, a true example of crisis turned into opportunity, he added.

Speaking on the National Single Window System (NSWS), Mr Jain said that by the end of December all relevant government departments would be on the NSWS. At present, 27 departments are already integrated and only 5 remain. He mentioned that the government is working to ensure that regular return filings for the industry are also integrated in the portal by December 2023.

The government has expedited the pace of reforms which has enabled India to remain as the bright star even under a gloomy picture of world economy posed by both the geo-political challenges and the pandemic which country in under, stated Mr Jain.

The Secretary mentioned that the most important word in the world of business is trust. Today, India has become the partner which businesses and countries can trust as reliable partner. This ensures that India will continue to grow at good pace.

He also mentioned that since 2014, the government made it its priority to improve the EODB environment in the country and undertook annual exercise of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) which charts out a systematic plan to push EODB reforms for all states and UTs of the country. With these continued efforts of the government today the average time of starting a business in the country has drastically come down.

The Secretary highlighted that soon all the IDs will be integrated under one Single Business ID (PAN No.) which can then be used as single ID to log into the National Single window System (NSWS). This will be a key reform towards enhancing the ease of doing business, he stated.

The government also took initiative of Digital Transformation of India under its Digital India Mission. It has been a very successful mission with some of its key projects like UPI, ULIP & PM Gati Shakti. PM Gati Shakti is again a game changer which has hastened the execution of infrastructure projects in the country besides bringing down the cost too, he added.

Mr Manish Sharma, Chairman- FICCI Electronics & White Goods Manufacturing Committee & Chairman, Panasonic Life solutions India & South Asiawas in conversation with Mr Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT. Mr Jasbir Singh, Co-Chair, FICCI Electronics & White Goods Manufacturing Committee and Chairman & CEO Amber Enterprises proposed vote of thanks to the Secretary. Mr Soumyadeep Ganguly, Partner, McKinsey & Co made the presentation on Manufacturing unlock for [email protected]