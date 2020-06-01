5 lakh 82 thousand labourers repatriated to Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : The Additional Chief Secretary and In-Charge State Control Room Shri I.C.P. Keshri has informed that so far about 5 lakh 82 thousand migrant labourers have been repatriated to the state. Of these, One lakh 73 thousand migrant labourers by trains and approximately 4 lakh 9 thousand migrant labourers by buses have been repatriated. Till today, 2 lakh 16 thousand labourers from Gujarat, One lakh 30 thousand from Rajathan and One lakh 38 thousand from Maharashtra have been repatriated. Apart from this, labourers from other states have also been repatriated.

So far, 134 trains have arrived in the state. Total 140 trains are expected to come to the state. About 4 lakh 80 thousand labourers of other states have been sent by buses to the borders of other states.

