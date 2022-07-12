5 F’s for the fashion industry to make the Textile industry of India a strong name: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : The new campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula was inaugurated today by Sh. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles and Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana.

During his address after the inauguration, Sh. Piyush Goyal applauded the efforts of various teams, Architecture Department, NIFT, Haryana Technical Education and other departments, which had worked on planning and construction of this campus. Talking about his roots in Haryana, the minister applauded the efforts of Sh. Manohar Lal, Chief Minister, Haryana which made the establishment of this campus possible. Shri Goyal revised the mantra of 5 F’s for the fashion industry that are Farms to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign export to make the Textile industry of India a strong name in the world.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal thanked the former textile minister Smt. Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for their guidance and support through the planning and establishment of the centre. He said that the centre’s building was exceptional and requested the central government to grant further funds to construct amphitheatre and auditorium for the centre. He also welcomed students from all over the country to Haryana.

Sh. Gian Chand Gupta, Hon’ble Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Sh. Rattan Lal Kataria, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Ambala and Sh. Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Haryana Education Minister were also present on the occasion.

The event began with inauguration of the campus with unveiling of plaque and ribbon cutting by dignitaries. This was followed by a tour of the campus and plantation of saplings in the campus lawns.

NIFT Panchkula, established in 2019 with CE (Continuing Education) programmes, is the youngest one and is growing rapidly at its pace. Its first batch of degree students (Masters of Fashion Management) joined the campus in the year 2020. The centre has been ranked at 13th position in fashion education in the country in a study conducted by the Outlook India in 2022. NIFT Panchkula offers four Undergraduate Programmes in Fashion Design, Textile Design, Fashion Communication & Fashion technology and two Postgraduate Programmes in Design Space and Fashion Management.

The campus has been functioning since 2019 from the premises of the Government Polytechnic in Sector 26, Panchkula. In its initial years, NIFT Panchkula faced the biggest challenge of welcoming the students online. Now, with the pandemic phase over, NIFT gears up to welcome its students with a well-equipped building with various labs across the departments in a lush green campus with the backdrop of Morni Hills. The centre also offers state domicile for the admission of students of Haryana state. Various schemes of Government of India offer financial support to deserving students as well. The premises also has a fully equipped 108 seater girl’s hostel as well, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of students, which will be open from the upcoming session in August 2022. The curriculum and the faculty are devoted to upliftment of indigenous crafts and artisan’s welfare under various schemes implemented by the directives of Office of Handloom and Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The first Postgraduate batch of 33 students of Master of Fashion Management graduated in the year 2022 and has been successfully placed in the companies like Tata Trent, Reliance Brands, Landmark group, Shoppers Stop, Grasim etc.

NIFT is the pioneer institute of fashion education in the country and has been in the vanguard of providing professional human resource to the textile and apparel industry. It was made a statutory institute in 2006 by an Act of the Indian Parliament with the President of India as ‘Visitor’ and has 17 full-fledged campuses all across the country. It has a vision to offer a learning experience of the highest standards in fashion; pertaining to design, technology and management. The student body is exposed to India’s traditional textiles and crafts to draw inspiration from while focusing on emerging global trends relevant to the industry.