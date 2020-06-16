5 #COVID19 cases reported from #Bhubaneswar today 

Bhubaneswar: Five COVID19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar today. All five cases are in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

One more employee of AIIMS Bhubaneswar was tested positive for #COVID19 on June 15 & admitted in AIIMS.

All high-risk contacts quarantined & tested as per norms. More than 300 HCW of AIIMS BBSR tested till date and all others have tested negative.

