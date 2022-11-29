4th Round of India-Guyana Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi: India and Guyana held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Georgetown on 28 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and the Guyanese side was led by Ambassador George Talbot, Director, Multilateral Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The institutional interaction provided an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations, including in areas such as political, trade and economic, oil and gas, food security, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, ICT, education and S&T, development partnership, climate change and culture. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and cooperation in multilateral bodies including CARICOM.

Secretary (East) called on H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana who was accompanied by Vice President H.E. Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation H.E. Mr. Hugh Todd and Minister in the Ministry of Public Works H.E. Mr. Indar Deodat. President Ali expressed that the two countries share not only common heritage but also common values. He emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations and highlighted that Guyana is poised for rapid growth and development. The two sides discussed cooperation in a wide range of areas including oil and gas, infrastructure projects, defence cooperation, capacity building and Guyana’s requirement of skilled manpower. Secretary (East) informed President Ali about the arrangements related to the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in which the latter would participate as the Chief Guest at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India.

Secretary (East) also met H.E Dr. Armstrong Alexis, Deputy Secretary General of the CARICOM at its Headquarters in Georgetown. The two sides welcomed the recent momentum in India-CARICOM relations and agreed to work towards further strengthening it.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.