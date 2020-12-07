4th phase of DDC election 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir concludes in a peaceful manner, more than 50 per cent exercise their right to franchise

Jammu: State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma, while addressing a press conference, today informed that the fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir registering 50.08 per cent voter turnout.

SEC said that a large number of people came out to cast their votes during fourth phase of District Development Council Elections 2020. Long queues were seen right from morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division, he added.

Polling has been peaceful in the poll going 34 constituencies of DDC including 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division. A total of 364527 voters (including 195206 males and 169321 females) voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils, the SEC said. He also informed that polling was held in 1916 polling stations including 1129 from Kashmir division and 787 from Jammu division.

SEC also informed that out of 364527 voters, 119733 were from Kashmir division including 65522 males and 54211 females whereas 244794 were from Jammu division including 129684 males and 115110 females.

SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 69.31% with Poonch District recording the highest percentage of 75.42% followed by Doda district with 75.03%. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Udhampur district which recorded 59.90%. The Kashmir Division recorded 31.95 % average voter turnout with Ganderbal district recording the highest polling at 56.28 % followed by Baramulla District at 47.43% and Bandipora with around 45.22% polling.

Giving district wise details, SEC informed that in Kashmir Division the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 44.35%, Budgam 38.04%, Anantnag 27.04, Kulgam 8.73%, Pulwama 6.70% and 1.96% polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in Jammu division poll percentage of 71.97% was recorded in Samba, 71.80% in Jammu, 71.22% in Rajouri, 70.32% in Kishtwar, 67.39% in Ramban, 62.67% in Reasi and 61.23% in Kathua.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the 4th phase is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and results shall be declared.

