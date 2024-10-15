4th Meeting of National Traders’ Welfare Board held in New Delhi

The 4th Meeting of the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) was held today, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Chairman, NTWB, Shri Sunil J. Singhi.

All the members representing various Trade Associations were requested to promote the work being done by NTWB among the traders across the country and spread awareness about the VC interactive session launched by DPIIT.

During the meeting, Shri Sunil J. Singhi highlighted that the representations received from the members and trade associations have been brought to the attention of the concerned Ministries/Departments for necessary action.

Suggestions and inputs were solicited from the members to improve awareness and the reach of welfare schemes related to retail trade. Major suggestions and representations received from the board members were discussed, focusing on key action points.

The meeting was attended by the non-official members nominated by the Central Government, representing Trade Associations and States/UTs, as well as the ex-officio members representing nine Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.