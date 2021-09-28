4th Indo-US Health Dialogue 2021 concludes

New Delhi : Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today addressed the closing session of 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue being hosted by India.

The two-day Dialogue leveraged as a platform to deliberate upon multiple ongoing collaborations in the health sector between the two countries. The issues related to areas of concern pertaining to strengthening of epidemiological research and surveillance, vaccine development, One Health, zoonotic and vector-borne diseases, health systems and health policies etc. were discussed during the two day dialogue.

Two MoUs were also signed today at the concluding session. One MoU was signed between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Republic of India and Department of Health and Human Services of the USA concerning cooperation in the field of Health and Biomedical sciences. Another MoU was signed between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) & National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for cooperation on International Centre for Excellence in Research (ICER).

Marking the end of the two-day dialogue, Union Health Minister, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya delivered a special remark on the concluding day of the 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue.

His speech is as follows:

I am delighted to be present, amongst you to attend the concluding session of the Fourth Health Dialogue between India and the U.S.

For India, we value our engagement with U.S. on various fronts and, we have travelled a long path in the past continuously nurturing this relationship. U.S. being the oldest modern democratic country & India being the largest, democratic country in the modern world, constructive and positive cooperation amongst both countries can lead to,

Peace,

Harmony, and

Growth, not only for both sides but world at large.

I recall the year 2000, when during his trip to the U.S., our then Honourable Prime Minister, Late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee ji, portrayed India and the U.S. as ‘natural allies’. And today, focus of Indo-U.S. Health Dialogue encouraging cooperation and collaboration, in the field of medicine and health to aid – Health for All, is truly commendable.

The recently concluded visit of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to the U.S., for deliberations, Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and, exchanging views on regional, and global issues of mutual interest particularly, in the area of science and technology is another milestone towards strengthening of our bilateral ties.

And, I am sure, the outcome of this visit shall benefit, our ongoing collaborations in health sector too. India and U.S. are also actively engaged with, other lndo – Pacific countries on,

COVID response,

Vaccine development,

Sharing of best practice,

Supply chain management and,

Revival of economies.

In addition, the participation of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit on, 24th September, for identifying new areas of cooperation, will also solidify this partnership and reinforce the positive, and constructive areas of cooperation that will benefit the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

The ongoing collaboration between two nations in various fields like Environmental and Occupational Health,

Injury Prevention and Control,

Climate Change & Human Health,

Antimicrobial Resistance,

HIV/AIDS, Engagement with USFDA to understand the PREDICT Model which is a risk based management tool for,

import control,

Funding clinical research fellowships for early and mid-career scientists within India and the USA will, surely contribute to building a strong sustainable healthcare system with skilled healthcare professionals.

We all know that both India and U.S. are global partners, and we also need to work collaboratively in reforming the global health architecture, whose fault lines have become amply visible during the current pandemic.

Equally important areas where in both India and US can work, relates to managing health emergencies, supporting digital health and innovation, mental health interventions, research coupled with production related to diagnostics, therapeutics and, vaccines considering India offering its low-cost research network and huge production capacities. This has implications on, access and affordability of medicines not only for U.S.- India but, also for the whole world.

It is worth mentioning that Indian generic drugs have helped in bringing down the cost of treatment of various diseases globally.

India supplies nearly all the developing world’s high-quality generic medicines. We are also the largest manufacturer of anti-TB drugs. Leveraging on this capability, we can supply affordable high-quality medication for patients the world over.

I also note with satisfaction the increased convergence between the Regulators of both countries and look forward for further tangible outputs and combined working on this issue at global fora also.

As the Health Dialogue ends, I hope each both sides take back the rich learning experience and reaffirm the commitment to the bilateral cooperation.

I am sure that you all had a comfortable stay in India and also could get some time to see the rich cultural heritage of India. I, however, wish if you could have stayed for a longer period or rather, I look forward for another visit soon to India.

Let us continue to work together, for our common benefit, and benefit of the world at large.

The US delegation for the dialogue was led by Ms. Patricia A Lacina, Charge D’Affairs, US Embassy. Ms Loyce Pace, Director, office of Global Affairs at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Ms. Michelle McConnell, Director, Asia and Pacific, Office of Global Affairs at U.S. Dept. (HHS), Dr. Preetha Rajaraman, Health Attaché, HHS, Ms. Sangita Patel, Director, USAID/HO, Ms. Nandita Chopra, NIAID Representative, HHS/NIH and Dr. Melissa Nyendak, Director, Division of Global HIV and TB, HHS/CDC were present in the meeting.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr Balram Bharagava, Secy (DHR) and DG (ICMR), Sh. Alok Saxena, AS &DG, (NACO), Sh. Lav Agarwal, JS(PH), Sh. Vishal Chauhan, JS (Policy & NCD), Dr. M.K. Bhandari, JS (Reg & ME), Sh. P Ashok Babu, JS (RCH); Dr. V.G. Somani, DCGI, and other senior officials of the Ministry represented India at the event.