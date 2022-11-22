4th India-Venezuela Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : India and Venezuela held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Caracas on November 21, 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Venezuelan side was led by H.E. Mrs. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzales, Vice Minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

During the consultations, both sides comprehensively reviewed their bilateral relations, covering areas such as political, trade, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, agriculture, culture and science & technology. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Secretary (East) also called on the Foreign Minister of Venezuela H.E. Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa and exchanged views on India’s investments in oil sector and ways to further enhancing bilateral ties.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.