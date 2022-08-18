The 4th India-Philippines Strategic Dialogue was held in Manila today in which the two sides discussed Defence and Security Cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest as well as ASEAN related matters. It was co-chaired by Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Under Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippines, Theresa Lazaro.

External Affairs Ministry in a statement said, yesterday both sides co-chaired the 13th Foreign Office Consultations.

They reviewed the multi-faceted relations between India and Philippines. The two sides also expressed their desire to advance bilateral relations and expand engagement in areas including agriculture, trade, pharmaceuticals, fintech, education, defence and security, and people to people ties.

It was also agreed to work to expand engagement in other fields such as space, development cooperation and civil aviation.

agreed to convene bilateral mechanisms in different sectors at an early date and work towards holding the next Ministerial level Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at mutually convenient dates.

Both sides agreed to convene bilateral mechanisms in different sectors at an early date and work towards holding the next Ministerial level Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at mutually convenient dates.