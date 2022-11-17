4th Edition of Indian Chemicals Council (ICC) Sustainability Conclave inaugurated today at New Delhi

New Delhi : Secretary Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Arun Baroka inaugurated 4th edition of Indian Chemicals Council (ICC) Sustainability Conclave on the theme of ‘boardrooms to Community-ESG, Carbon Neutrality, Operational Safety, Greener Solutions’ today at New Delhi.

The two-day event promotes sustainability in the management of the entire life cycle of chemicals. It is being organized jointly with United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) with due support of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Arun Baroka expressed confidence that the thoughts presented in the conclave will provide great takeaways. He commended the ICC for the conclave on sustainability. Shri Baroka also stated that India has already discussed the issues of climate and sustainability and we should work for achieving the goals ourselves without waiting for any assistance from outside.

The Secretary also touched upon the initiatives of the government such as PLI schemes, Government’s working with Industries and creating ‘Ease of doing business’ environment. He added that the government is trying to do whatever is possible and feedback is always welcome.

Talking about safety and standards, Shri Baroka said that small steps of safety are important for sustainable development. He said that one accident can create a problem for humans, Industry and the environment so steps for safety should be taken.

Chief, Chemicals & Health Branch, UNEP Ms Jacqueline Alvarez stated that it is not just about pollution and chemicals but we are talking about life, social development and economic sustainable growth here. She further stated that we are talking about incentives, alternatives not just legacies but future. She added ‘Be ambitious, think globally and act locally’.

Various speakers expressed their views on climate, sustainable development and the steps that could be taken in this direction.

Mr Ashwin C Shroff, Chairman and MD, Excel Industries Ltd, Mr Nitin Desai, Chairman, Governing Council TERI, Mr Bimal L Goculdas, President, ICC and MD & CEO, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. CEOs and representatives of the Indian and global chemical companies, people working in EHS dept. in companies; Central and State Government officials, Pollution Control Boards, international multilateral organizations, Global chemical industry bodies and experts from Academia and civil society organizations are participating in the event.