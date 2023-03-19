4th Defence Cooperation Dialogue between India & the Maldives held in Male

India and the Maldives conducted the 4th Defence Cooperation Dialogue (DCD) in Male on March 19, 2023. The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and his Maldivian counterpart, Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Forces Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

This DCD is the highest institutionalised interactive mechanism between the two countries. Its significance in chartering the future course of relations between both the Armed Forces was highlighted by the importance given to the talks by the two nations. During the interaction, ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises, with both countries agreeing to increase the complexity of these drills.

The Armed Forces of India & the Maldives continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations. Shri Giridhar Aramane thanked Major General Abdulla Shamaal and his delegation for a fruitful dialogue and stated that India looks forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached at the 4th DCD.

During his visit to the Maldives, the Defence Secretary also called on Minister of Defence Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs Mr Abdulla Shahid.