49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases: Nityanand Rai

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same. The latest published data is of the year 2021. As per the published data, the State/UT-wise number of persons arrested and persons convicted, age-group wise, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, during 2019-2021 is given below. Religion-wise data is not maintained separately.

State/UT-wise  Persons Arrested (PAR),  Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2019
SL State/UT PAR PCV Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs) Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs)
Below 12 yrs. 12-16 yrs 16-18 yrs Total 18-30 yrs 30-45 yrs 45-60 yrs Above 60 yrs. Total
1 Andhra Pradesh 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 5
2 Arunachal Pradesh 40 0 0 1 0 1 13 24 2 0 39
3 Assam 112 0 0 2 0 2 32 71 7 0 110
4 Bihar 35 0 0 0 0 0 20 13 2 0 35
5 Chhattisgarh 32 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 9 0 32
6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Gujarat 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
8 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Jharkhand 202 17 0 0 0 0 133 69 0 0 202
11 Karnataka 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 0 6
12 Kerala 25 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 4 0 25
13 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 3
14 Maharashtra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Manipur 386 0 0 0 0 0 217 156 13 0 386
16 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
18 Nagaland 18 0 0 0 0 0 10 5 0 3 18
19 Odisha 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 5
20 Punjab 30 0 0 0 0 0 15 15 0 0 30
21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
23 Tamil Nadu 308 0 0 1 1 2 134 126 46 0 306
24 Telangana 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 5
25 Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 498 17 0 0 0 0 386 112 0 0 498
27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
28 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  TOTAL STATE(S) 1712 34 0 4 2 6 977 636 90 3 1706
29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
32 Delhi 9 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 1 0 9
33 Jammu & Kashmir* 227 0 0 0 0 0 111 93 21 2 227
34 Ladakh
35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  TOTAL UT(S) 236 0 0 0 0 0 113 99 22 2 236
  TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 1948 34 0 4 2 6 1090 735 112 5 1942
Source: Crime in India
Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019
*’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during during 2019
State/UT-wise  Persons Arrested (PAR),  Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2020
SL State/UT PAR PCV Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs) Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs)
Below 12 yrs. 12-16 yrs 16-18 yrs Total 18-30 yrs 30-45 yrs 45-60 yrs Above 60 yrs. Total
1 Andhra Pradesh 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 4
2 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3
3 Assam 49 0 0 0 1 1 16 25 7 0 48
4 Bihar 39 0 0 0 0 0 30 9 0 0 39
5 Chhattisgarh 27 0 0 0 0 0 12 11 4 0 27
6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Haryana 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Jharkhand 69 3 0 0 0 0 35 30 4 0 69
11 Karnataka 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2
12 Kerala 24 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 9 3 24
13 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Maharashtra 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 7
15 Manipur 225 0 0 0 1 1 112 90 21 1 224
16 Meghalaya 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
18 Nagaland 7 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 7
19 Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Punjab 44 0 0 0 1 1 21 21 1 0 43
21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
23 Tamil Nadu 92 21 0 0 0 0 33 47 12 0 92
24 Telangana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
25 Tripura 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2
26 Uttar Pradesh 361 54 0 0 0 0 205 156 0 0 361
27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
28 West Bengal 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5
  TOTAL STATE(S) 963 78 0 0 3 3 476 416 64 4 960
29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
32 Delhi 12 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 0 0 12
33 Jammu & Kashmir 346 2 0 0 2 2 164 147 33 0 344
34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  TOTAL UT(S) 358 2 0 0 2 2 169 154 33 0 356
  TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 1321 80 0 0 5 5 645 570 97 4 1316
Source: Crime in India

 

State/UT-wise  Persons Arrested (PAR),  Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2021
SL State/UT PAR PCV Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs) Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs)
Below 12 yrs. 12-16 yrs 16-18 yrs Total 18-30 yrs 30-45 yrs 45-60 yrs Above 60 yrs. Total
1 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Arunachal Pradesh 6 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 6
3 Assam 189 0 0 0 0 0 108 68 13 0 189
4 Bihar 18 5 0 0 0 0 7 11 0 0 18
5 Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Jharkhand 129 0 0 0 0 0 23 106 0 0 129
11 Karnataka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Kerala 23 0 0 0 0 0 13 10 0 0 23
13 Madhya Pradesh 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2
14 Maharashtra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Manipur 188 0 0 0 1 1 88 92 7 0 187
16 Meghalaya 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 5
17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
18 Nagaland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
19 Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Punjab 49 0 0 0 0 0 25 22 2 0 49
21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
23 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
24 Telangana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
25 Tripura 21 0 0 0 0 0 7 12 2 0 21
26 Uttar Pradesh 321 52 0 0 0 0 224 97 0 0 321
27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
28 West Bengal 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 5
  TOTAL STATE(S) 958 62 0 0 1 1 506 426 25 0 957
29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
32 Delhi 18 0 0 0 0 0 7 11 0 0 18
33 Jammu & Kashmir 645 0 0 0 7 7 336 276 26 0 638
34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  TOTAL UT(S) 663 0 0 0 7 7 343 287 26 0 656
  TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 1621 62 0 0 8 8 849 713 51 0 1613
Source: Crime in India

 

As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are with State Governments. The cases under UAPA are mainly investigated by state police. The central agencies have been organizing capacity building program for State Police Forces on various aspects of investigation of terror related cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also investigates some of the UAPA cases which are assigned to it. 49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases. Also, after the 2019 amendment in the NIA Act, 2008 the appointment of Judges of NIA Special Courts is now made by designation as against hitherto practice of appointment by name to ensure speedy trial of UAPA cases.

As per the NCRB report, the State/UT-wise duration of cases pending investigation and cases pending trial under the UAPA during 2019-2021 are given below.

 

 

 

State/UT-wise Duration of Cases Pending Investigation under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act During 2019-2021

  
SL State/UT 2019 2020 2021  
Total Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year Cases Pending Investigation Total Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year Cases Pending Investigation Total Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year Cases Pending Investigation  
Upto 6 months 6 months to 1 Yr 1 to 3 Yrs More than 3 Yrs Upto 6 months 6 months to 1 Yr 1 to 3 Yrs More than 3 Yrs Upto 6 months 6 months to 1 Yr 1 to 3 Yrs More than 3 Yrs  
1 Andhra Pradesh 6 2 1 2 1 6 1 3 0 2 6 3 0 2 1  
2 Arunachal Pradesh 22 11 10 1 0 24 3 4 17 0 23 4 10 2 7  
3 Assam 493 62 97 275 59 495 59 118 287 31 365 34 71 170 90  
4 Bihar 59 28 22 9 0 66 26 19 19 2 84 15 26 37 6  
5 Chhattisgarh 2 0 1 1 0 3 0 1 2 0 3 0 1 2 0  
6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
7 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
8 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 2 1 0  
9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
10 Jharkhand 164 29 35 93 7 212 43 42 126 1 213 65 21 124 3  
11 Karnataka 10 1 3 3 3 10 1 3 2 4 8 2 0 2 4  
12 Kerala 121 11 34 55 21 132 21 12 39 60 136 21 4 43 68  
13 Madhya Pradesh 1 0 1 0 0 5 2 3 0 0 9 2 2 5 0  
14 Maharashtra 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2  
15 Manipur 2149 70 220 543 1316 2097 52 107 479 1459 2178 68 74 439 1597  
16 Meghalaya 2 0 0 2 0 11 5 5 1 0 10 6 1 3 0  
17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
18 Nagaland 12 1 6 5 0 11 0 2 9 0 8 0 0 5 3  
19 Odisha 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 5 0  
20 Punjab 3 1 1 1 0 13 5 8 0 0 23 10 4 9 0  
21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
23 Tamil Nadu 170 129 40 1 0 91 7 4 80 0 3 0 2 1 0  
24 Telangana 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 1 0  
25 Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 6 0 4 1 1  
26 Uttar Pradesh 42 23 19 0 0 37 22 15 0 0 54 28 26 0 0  
27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
28 West Bengal 11 4 3 1 3 12 0 5 4 3 17 5 10 0 2  
  TOTAL STATE(S) 3272 374 493 994 1411 3232 249 353 1067 1563 3158 263 259 852 1784  
29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
32 Delhi 4 1 2 1 0 7 0 1 2 4 10 5 5 0 0  
33 Jammu & Kashmir* 717 115 130 299 173 862 108 177 326 251 830 82 129 362 257  
34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
  TOTAL UT(S) 721 116 132 300 173 869 108 178 328 255 840 87 134 362 257  
  TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 3993 490 625 1294 1584 4101 357 531 1395 1818 3998 350 393 1214 2041  
Source: Crime in India  
Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019  
*’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during during 2019  
  State/UT-wise Duration of Cases Pending Trial under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act During 2019-2021
  SL State/UT 2019 2020 2021
  Cases Pending Trial Period of Cases Pending Trial Cases Pending Trial Period of Cases Pending Trial Cases Pending Trial Period of Cases Pending Trial
   3 to 6 Mths 6 to 12 Mths  1 to 3 Yrs 3 to 5 Yrs 5 to 10 Yrs More than 10 Yrs  3 to 6 Mths 6 to 12 Mths  1 to 3 Yrs 3 to 5 Yrs 5 to 10 Yrs More than 10 Yrs  3 to 6 Mths 6 to 12 Mths  1 to 3 Yrs 3 to 5 Yrs 5 to 10 Yrs More than 10 Yrs
  1 Andhra Pradesh 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 0
  2 Arunachal Pradesh 9 2 4 1 2 0 0 10 0 1 9 0 0 0 11 5 1 3 2 0 0
  3 Assam 1130 85 119 702 203 19 2 1141 71 110 731 119 78 32 1227 11 112 432 488 79 105
  4 Bihar 179 90 35 43 9 2 0 228 9 81 93 36 7 2 232 15 81 91 29 16 0
  5 Chhattisgarh 14 0 1 11 1 1 0 16 0 1 12 2 1 0 16 8 0 3 3 2 0
  6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  7 Gujarat 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
  8 Haryana 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0
  9 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
  10 Jharkhand 113 1 18 75 18 1 0 112 9 65 38 0 0 0 163 8 18 129 5 1 2
  11 Karnataka 5 0 2 3 0 0 0 7 0 1 4 2 0 0 8 0 1 5 2 0 0
  12 Kerala 12 2 2 6 2 0 0 17 2 3 5 5 2 0 20 0 4 12 4 0 0
  13 Madhya Pradesh 7 2 0 4 1 0 0 7 0 0 7 0 0 0 8 1 0 6 1 0 0
  14 Maharashtra 3 0 0 2 1 0 0 4 0 1 2 1 0 0 4 0 1 2 1 0 0
  15 Manipur 60 0 9 12 33 6 0 60 0 2 15 38 5 0 62 0 0 15 12 16 19
  16 Meghalaya 4 0 1 3 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 0 0
  17 Mizoram 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
  18 Nagaland 10 0 4 6 0 0 0 11 0 2 8 1 0 0 12 0 0 7 5 0 0
  19 Odisha 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0
  20 Punjab 16 2 3 8 3 0 0 23 6 5 10 2 0 0 27 4 4 9 9 1 0
  21 Rajasthan 4 0 0 1 3 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 1 3 0 0
  22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  23 Tamil Nadu 107 39 55 12 1 0 .0 123 28 40 53 2 0 0 9 0 1 6 2 0 0
  24 Telangana 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
  25 Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 3 0 0 1 0
  26 Uttar Pradesh 285 0 22 218 45 0 0 353 38 34 211 70 0 0 398 33 81 244 40 0 0
  27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  28 West Bengal 20 0 0 6 14 0 0 20 0 0 0 5 6 9 16 4 2 5 4 1 0
    TOTAL STATE(S) 1986 224 276 1117 338 29 2 2151 164 351 1199 292 102 43 2236 91 310 975 616 118 126
  29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  32 Delhi 17 0 0 8 5 4 0 20 0 0 0 8 12 0 22 0 7 12 3 0 0
  33 Jammu & Kashmir* 241 14 39 74 73 39 2 329 26 55 104 53 55 36 542 60 106 146 135 49 46
  34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    TOTAL UT(S) 258 14 39 82 78 43 2 349 26 55 104 61 67 36 564 60 113 158 138 49 46
    TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 2244 238 315 1199 416 72 4 2500 190 406 1303 353 169 79 2800 151 423 1133 754 167 172
  Source: Crime in India
  Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019

*’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during  2019

 

The data regarding duration of investigation etc. is not maintained by the NCRB. The conviction is the outcome of an elaborate judicial process and it depends on various factors, such as, duration of trial, appraisal of evidence, examination of witness, etc. There are adequate Constitutional, institutional and statute safeguards, including inbuilt safeguards in the UAPA itself, to prevent misuse of the law.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

