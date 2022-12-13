49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases: Nityanand Rai

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same. The latest published data is of the year 2021. As per the published data, the State/UT-wise number of persons arrested and persons convicted, age-group wise, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, during 2019-2021 is given below. Religion-wise data is not maintained separately.

State/UT-wise Persons Arrested (PAR), Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2019 SL State/UT PAR PCV Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs) Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs) Below 12 yrs. 12-16 yrs 16-18 yrs Total 18-30 yrs 30-45 yrs 45-60 yrs Above 60 yrs. Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 5 2 Arunachal Pradesh 40 0 0 1 0 1 13 24 2 0 39 3 Assam 112 0 0 2 0 2 32 71 7 0 110 4 Bihar 35 0 0 0 0 0 20 13 2 0 35 5 Chhattisgarh 32 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 9 0 32 6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Gujarat 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 8 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Jharkhand 202 17 0 0 0 0 133 69 0 0 202 11 Karnataka 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 0 6 12 Kerala 25 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 4 0 25 13 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 3 14 Maharashtra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Manipur 386 0 0 0 0 0 217 156 13 0 386 16 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Nagaland 18 0 0 0 0 0 10 5 0 3 18 19 Odisha 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 5 20 Punjab 30 0 0 0 0 0 15 15 0 0 30 21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Tamil Nadu 308 0 0 1 1 2 134 126 46 0 306 24 Telangana 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 5 25 Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 498 17 0 0 0 0 386 112 0 0 498 27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL STATE(S) 1712 34 0 4 2 6 977 636 90 3 1706 29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Delhi 9 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 1 0 9 33 Jammu & Kashmir* 227 0 0 0 0 0 111 93 21 2 227 34 Ladakh – – – – – – – – – – – 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL UT(S) 236 0 0 0 0 0 113 99 22 2 236 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 1948 34 0 4 2 6 1090 735 112 5 1942 Source: Crime in India Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019 *’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during during 2019 State/UT-wise Persons Arrested (PAR), Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2020 SL State/UT PAR PCV Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs) Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs) Below 12 yrs. 12-16 yrs 16-18 yrs Total 18-30 yrs 30-45 yrs 45-60 yrs Above 60 yrs. Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 4 2 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 3 Assam 49 0 0 0 1 1 16 25 7 0 48 4 Bihar 39 0 0 0 0 0 30 9 0 0 39 5 Chhattisgarh 27 0 0 0 0 0 12 11 4 0 27 6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Haryana 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Jharkhand 69 3 0 0 0 0 35 30 4 0 69 11 Karnataka 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 12 Kerala 24 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 9 3 24 13 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Maharashtra 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 7 15 Manipur 225 0 0 0 1 1 112 90 21 1 224 16 Meghalaya 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Nagaland 7 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 7 19 Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Punjab 44 0 0 0 1 1 21 21 1 0 43 21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Tamil Nadu 92 21 0 0 0 0 33 47 12 0 92 24 Telangana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Tripura 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 26 Uttar Pradesh 361 54 0 0 0 0 205 156 0 0 361 27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 West Bengal 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5 TOTAL STATE(S) 963 78 0 0 3 3 476 416 64 4 960 29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Delhi 12 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 0 0 12 33 Jammu & Kashmir 346 2 0 0 2 2 164 147 33 0 344 34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL UT(S) 358 2 0 0 2 2 169 154 33 0 356 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 1321 80 0 0 5 5 645 570 97 4 1316 Source: Crime in India

State/UT-wise Persons Arrested (PAR), Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2021 SL State/UT PAR PCV Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs) Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs) Below 12 yrs. 12-16 yrs 16-18 yrs Total 18-30 yrs 30-45 yrs 45-60 yrs Above 60 yrs. Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Arunachal Pradesh 6 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 6 3 Assam 189 0 0 0 0 0 108 68 13 0 189 4 Bihar 18 5 0 0 0 0 7 11 0 0 18 5 Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Jharkhand 129 0 0 0 0 0 23 106 0 0 129 11 Karnataka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kerala 23 0 0 0 0 0 13 10 0 0 23 13 Madhya Pradesh 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 14 Maharashtra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Manipur 188 0 0 0 1 1 88 92 7 0 187 16 Meghalaya 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 5 17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Nagaland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 19 Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Punjab 49 0 0 0 0 0 25 22 2 0 49 21 Rajasthan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 24 Telangana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Tripura 21 0 0 0 0 0 7 12 2 0 21 26 Uttar Pradesh 321 52 0 0 0 0 224 97 0 0 321 27 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 West Bengal 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 5 TOTAL STATE(S) 958 62 0 0 1 1 506 426 25 0 957 29 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Delhi 18 0 0 0 0 0 7 11 0 0 18 33 Jammu & Kashmir 645 0 0 0 7 7 336 276 26 0 638 34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL UT(S) 663 0 0 0 7 7 343 287 26 0 656 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 1621 62 0 0 8 8 849 713 51 0 1613 Source: Crime in India

As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are with State Governments. The cases under UAPA are mainly investigated by state police. The central agencies have been organizing capacity building program for State Police Forces on various aspects of investigation of terror related cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also investigates some of the UAPA cases which are assigned to it. 49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases. Also, after the 2019 amendment in the NIA Act, 2008 the appointment of Judges of NIA Special Courts is now made by designation as against hitherto practice of appointment by name to ensure speedy trial of UAPA cases.

