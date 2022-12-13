49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases: Nityanand Rai

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same. The latest published data is of the year 2021. As per the published data, the State/UT-wise number of persons arrested and persons convicted, age-group wise, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, during 2019-2021 is given below. Religion-wise data is not maintained separately.
|State/UT-wise Persons Arrested (PAR), Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2019
|SL
|State/UT
|PAR
|PCV
|Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs)
|Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs)
|Below 12 yrs.
|12-16 yrs
|16-18 yrs
|Total
|18-30 yrs
|30-45 yrs
|45-60 yrs
|Above 60 yrs.
|Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|24
|2
|0
|39
|3
|Assam
|112
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|32
|71
|7
|0
|110
|4
|Bihar
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|13
|2
|0
|35
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|9
|0
|32
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Haryana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jharkhand
|202
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|133
|69
|0
|0
|202
|11
|Karnataka
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|12
|Kerala
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4
|0
|25
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Maharashtra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Manipur
|386
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|217
|156
|13
|0
|386
|16
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|0
|3
|18
|19
|Odisha
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5
|20
|Punjab
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|15
|0
|0
|30
|21
|Rajasthan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|308
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|134
|126
|46
|0
|306
|24
|Telangana
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|25
|Tripura
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|498
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|386
|112
|0
|0
|498
|27
|Uttarakhand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|1712
|34
|0
|4
|2
|6
|977
|636
|90
|3
|1706
|29
|A&N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|9
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|227
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|111
|93
|21
|2
|227
|34
|Ladakh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|236
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|113
|99
|22
|2
|236
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|1948
|34
|0
|4
|2
|6
|1090
|735
|112
|5
|1942
|Source: Crime in India
|Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019
|*’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during during 2019
|State/UT-wise Persons Arrested (PAR), Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2020
|SL
|State/UT
|PAR
|PCV
|Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs)
|Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs)
|Below 12 yrs.
|12-16 yrs
|16-18 yrs
|Total
|18-30 yrs
|30-45 yrs
|45-60 yrs
|Above 60 yrs.
|Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Assam
|49
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|25
|7
|0
|48
|4
|Bihar
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|9
|0
|0
|39
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|11
|4
|0
|27
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Haryana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jharkhand
|69
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|30
|4
|0
|69
|11
|Karnataka
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Kerala
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|9
|3
|24
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Maharashtra
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|7
|15
|Manipur
|225
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|112
|90
|21
|1
|224
|16
|Meghalaya
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|17
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|7
|19
|Odisha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Punjab
|44
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|21
|Rajasthan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|92
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|47
|12
|0
|92
|24
|Telangana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|361
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|205
|156
|0
|0
|361
|27
|Uttarakhand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|963
|78
|0
|0
|3
|3
|476
|416
|64
|4
|960
|29
|A&N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|0
|12
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir
|346
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|164
|147
|33
|0
|344
|34
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|358
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|169
|154
|33
|0
|356
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|1321
|80
|0
|0
|5
|5
|645
|570
|97
|4
|1316
|Source: Crime in India
|State/UT-wise Persons Arrested (PAR), Persons Convicted (PCV), Age group-wise Juveniles Apprehended & Persons Arrested under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act during 2021
|SL
|State/UT
|PAR
|PCV
|Age-groupwise Juveniles Apprehended (Below 18 yrs)
|Age-groupwise Persons Arrested (Above 18 yrs)
|Below 12 yrs.
|12-16 yrs
|16-18 yrs
|Total
|18-30 yrs
|30-45 yrs
|45-60 yrs
|Above 60 yrs.
|Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Assam
|189
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|108
|68
|13
|0
|189
|4
|Bihar
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
|0
|0
|18
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Haryana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jharkhand
|129
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|106
|0
|0
|129
|11
|Karnataka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kerala
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|10
|0
|0
|23
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Maharashtra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Manipur
|188
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|92
|7
|0
|187
|16
|Meghalaya
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|17
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Odisha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Punjab
|49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|22
|2
|0
|49
|21
|Rajasthan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Telangana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Tripura
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|12
|2
|0
|21
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|321
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|224
|97
|0
|0
|321
|27
|Uttarakhand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|958
|62
|0
|0
|1
|1
|506
|426
|25
|0
|957
|29
|A&N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
|0
|0
|18
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir
|645
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|336
|276
|26
|0
|638
|34
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|663
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|343
|287
|26
|0
|656
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|1621
|62
|0
|0
|8
|8
|849
|713
|51
|0
|1613
|Source: Crime in India
As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are with State Governments. The cases under UAPA are mainly investigated by state police. The central agencies have been organizing capacity building program for State Police Forces on various aspects of investigation of terror related cases.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also investigates some of the UAPA cases which are assigned to it. 49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases. Also, after the 2019 amendment in the NIA Act, 2008 the appointment of Judges of NIA Special Courts is now made by designation as against hitherto practice of appointment by name to ensure speedy trial of UAPA cases.
As per the NCRB report, the State/UT-wise duration of cases pending investigation and cases pending trial under the UAPA during 2019-2021 are given below.
|
State/UT-wise Duration of Cases Pending Investigation under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act During 2019-2021
|SL
|State/UT
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Total Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year
|Cases Pending Investigation
|Total Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year
|Cases Pending Investigation
|Total Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year
|Cases Pending Investigation
|Upto 6 months
|6 months to 1 Yr
|1 to 3 Yrs
|More than 3 Yrs
|Upto 6 months
|6 months to 1 Yr
|1 to 3 Yrs
|More than 3 Yrs
|Upto 6 months
|6 months to 1 Yr
|1 to 3 Yrs
|More than 3 Yrs
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|24
|3
|4
|17
|0
|23
|4
|10
|2
|7
|3
|Assam
|493
|62
|97
|275
|59
|495
|59
|118
|287
|31
|365
|34
|71
|170
|90
|4
|Bihar
|59
|28
|22
|9
|0
|66
|26
|19
|19
|2
|84
|15
|26
|37
|6
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Haryana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jharkhand
|164
|29
|35
|93
|7
|212
|43
|42
|126
|1
|213
|65
|21
|124
|3
|11
|Karnataka
|10
|1
|3
|3
|3
|10
|1
|3
|2
|4
|8
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Kerala
|121
|11
|34
|55
|21
|132
|21
|12
|39
|60
|136
|21
|4
|43
|68
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|2
|5
|0
|14
|Maharashtra
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Manipur
|2149
|70
|220
|543
|1316
|2097
|52
|107
|479
|1459
|2178
|68
|74
|439
|1597
|16
|Meghalaya
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|17
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|12
|1
|6
|5
|0
|11
|0
|2
|9
|0
|8
|0
|0
|5
|3
|19
|Odisha
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|20
|Punjab
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|23
|10
|4
|9
|0
|21
|Rajasthan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|170
|129
|40
|1
|0
|91
|7
|4
|80
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|24
|Telangana
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|25
|Tripura
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|4
|1
|1
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|42
|23
|19
|0
|0
|37
|22
|15
|0
|0
|54
|28
|26
|0
|0
|27
|Uttarakhand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|11
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|0
|5
|4
|3
|17
|5
|10
|0
|2
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|3272
|374
|493
|994
|1411
|3232
|249
|353
|1067
|1563
|3158
|263
|259
|852
|1784
|29
|A&N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|4
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|717
|115
|130
|299
|173
|862
|108
|177
|326
|251
|830
|82
|129
|362
|257
|34
|Ladakh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|721
|116
|132
|300
|173
|869
|108
|178
|328
|255
|840
|87
|134
|362
|257
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|3993
|490
|625
|1294
|1584
|4101
|357
|531
|1395
|1818
|3998
|350
|393
|1214
|2041
|Source: Crime in India
|Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019
|*’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during during 2019
|State/UT-wise Duration of Cases Pending Trial under The Unlawful Activities (P) Act During 2019-2021
|SL
|State/UT
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Cases Pending Trial
|Period of Cases Pending Trial
|Cases Pending Trial
|Period of Cases Pending Trial
|Cases Pending Trial
|Period of Cases Pending Trial
|3 to 6 Mths
|6 to 12 Mths
|1 to 3 Yrs
|3 to 5 Yrs
|5 to 10 Yrs
|More than 10 Yrs
|3 to 6 Mths
|6 to 12 Mths
|1 to 3 Yrs
|3 to 5 Yrs
|5 to 10 Yrs
|More than 10 Yrs
|3 to 6 Mths
|6 to 12 Mths
|1 to 3 Yrs
|3 to 5 Yrs
|5 to 10 Yrs
|More than 10 Yrs
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|1130
|85
|119
|702
|203
|19
|2
|1141
|71
|110
|731
|119
|78
|32
|1227
|11
|112
|432
|488
|79
|105
|4
|Bihar
|179
|90
|35
|43
|9
|2
|0
|228
|9
|81
|93
|36
|7
|2
|232
|15
|81
|91
|29
|16
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|14
|0
|1
|11
|1
|1
|0
|16
|0
|1
|12
|2
|1
|0
|16
|8
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Haryana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Jharkhand
|113
|1
|18
|75
|18
|1
|0
|112
|9
|65
|38
|0
|0
|0
|163
|8
|18
|129
|5
|1
|2
|11
|Karnataka
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Kerala
|12
|2
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0
|4
|12
|4
|0
|0
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|7
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Maharashtra
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Manipur
|60
|0
|9
|12
|33
|6
|0
|60
|0
|2
|15
|38
|5
|0
|62
|0
|0
|15
|12
|16
|19
|16
|Meghalaya
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|17
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|10
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|19
|Odisha
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Punjab
|16
|2
|3
|8
|3
|0
|0
|23
|6
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|27
|4
|4
|9
|9
|1
|0
|21
|Rajasthan
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|22
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|107
|39
|55
|12
|1
|0
|.0
|123
|28
|40
|53
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|24
|Telangana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Tripura
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|285
|0
|22
|218
|45
|0
|0
|353
|38
|34
|211
|70
|0
|0
|398
|33
|81
|244
|40
|0
|0
|27
|Uttarakhand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|West Bengal
|20
|0
|0
|6
|14
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|9
|16
|4
|2
|5
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL STATE(S)
|1986
|224
|276
|1117
|338
|29
|2
|2151
|164
|351
|1199
|292
|102
|43
|2236
|91
|310
|975
|616
|118
|126
|29
|A&N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Delhi
|17
|0
|0
|8
|5
|4
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|8
|12
|0
|22
|0
|7
|12
|3
|0
|0
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|241
|14
|39
|74
|73
|39
|2
|329
|26
|55
|104
|53
|55
|36
|542
|60
|106
|146
|135
|49
|46
|34
|Ladakh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL UT(S)
|258
|14
|39
|82
|78
|43
|2
|349
|26
|55
|104
|61
|67
|36
|564
|60
|113
|158
|138
|49
|46
|TOTAL (ALL INDIA)
|2244
|238
|315
|1199
|416
|72
|4
|2500
|190
|406
|1303
|353
|169
|79
|2800
|151
|423
|1133
|754
|167
|172
|Source: Crime in India
|Note : ‘+’ Combined data of erstwhile D&N Haveli UT and Daman & Diu UT during 2019
*’ Data of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State including Ladakh during 2019
The data regarding duration of investigation etc. is not maintained by the NCRB. The conviction is the outcome of an elaborate judicial process and it depends on various factors, such as, duration of trial, appraisal of evidence, examination of witness, etc. There are adequate Constitutional, institutional and statute safeguards, including inbuilt safeguards in the UAPA itself, to prevent misuse of the law.
This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.