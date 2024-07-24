48-Member Committee Led by Suresh Prabhu Formulates New National Cooperation Policy

A 48-memberNational Level Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, consisting of experts of the cooperative sector, representatives from National/State/District/Primary level cooperative societies, Secretaries (Cooperation) and RCSs from States/UTs, officers from Central Ministries /Departments to formulate the New National Cooperation Policy. In this regard, the National Level Committee held 17 meetings,and 4 regional workshops throughout the countryto elicit suggestions/recommendations.Draft report on New National Cooperation Policy, prepared by the National Level Committee has been received. The draft policy has been prepared and is under finalization.

State-level cooperative societies which are registered under cooperative societies acts of respective states fall under the purview of State Government. The Ministry of Cooperation has been working together with State Governments for the development of cooperative sector in the country with the spirit of cooperatives federalism.

The Ministry of Cooperation has taken up an initiative to cover every district in the country with a viable District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) and a viable district milk producers’ union. In this regard,the Ministry has requested NABARD to prepare a scheme/action plan for opening of new DCCBs in uncovered districts for complete coverage of cooperative banks.

Government on 15.02.2023, has approved the Plan for strengthening cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots. The Plan envisages establishment of new multipurpose PACS or primary dairy/ fishery cooperative societies covering all the uncoveredPanchayat/ villages ofthe country in the next five years, through convergence of various GOI schemes, including Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), PM Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Fund (FIDF).