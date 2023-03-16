47 employees having militancy links dismissed from their services: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the computer-based examinations that were deferred yesterday will be conducted once Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board will be fully satisfied and exams will be held soon.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sinha said transparency is a top priority for them, and if there is any iota of doubt that will be addressed. He said, recruitment will be done based on merit and there will be no compromise on it.

Replying to a question, the Lieutenant Governor said, so far, 47 employees have been dismissed from their services as they were having militancy links.