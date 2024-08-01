467 Projects Under Namami Gange Programme Costing ₹39,080.70 Crore Initiated to Clean River Ganga

The Government of India (GoI) launched the Namami Gange Programme (NGP) in 2014-15 for the rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 20,000 crore, for five years, up to March 2021 and has been further extended to March 2026 with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 22,500 crore. Under the programme, a diverse and holistic set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenation of river Ganga have been taken up, that includes wastewater treatment, solid waste management, riverfront management (ghats and crematoria), ensuring e- flow, rural sanitation, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, public participation, etc.

Till June 2024, a total of 467 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 39,080.70 Crore, out of which 292 projects have already been completed and made operational. Out of the total sanctioned projects, 200 sewerage infrastructure projects have been taken up with a cost of ₹ 32,071 crore for creation & rehabilitation of 6,217 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity and laying of around 5,282 km sewerage network. Among these, 120 sewerage projects have been completed and made operational, resulting in the creation & rehabilitation of 3,242 MLD of STP capacity and the laying of 4,528 km sewerage network.

The other steps and projects taken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under NGP to make the Ganga and its tributaries pollution-free with sustainable cleanliness are as follows: