46 centrally protected monuments of Odisha under ASI including Puri ShreeJagannath temple & Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar will open from tomorrow

10

Bhubaneswar: Union Culture Ministry of India approved the opening of 820 Archeological Survey of India-protected monuments which have places of worship from June 8,  Odisha is having 46 protected monuments.

46 centrally protected monuments of Odisha under ASI including Puri  Shree Jagannath temple & Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar will open from tomorrow. All the protocols issued by MHA & Health Ministry will be followed.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR