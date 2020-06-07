46 centrally protected monuments of Odisha under ASI including Puri ShreeJagannath temple & Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar will open from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Union Culture Ministry of India approved the opening of 820 Archeological Survey of India-protected monuments which have places of worship from June 8, Odisha is having 46 protected monuments.

46 centrally protected monuments of Odisha under ASI including Puri Shree Jagannath temple & Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar will open from tomorrow. All the protocols issued by MHA & Health Ministry will be followed.

