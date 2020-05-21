44.80 lakh people of 1,500 GPs affected, nearly 1 lakh hectares of agriculture land damaged due to #CycloneAmphan in odisha

Bhubaneswar: 44.80 lakh people of 1,500 GPs have been affected and nearly 1 lakh hectares of agriculture land damaged due to Cyclone Amphan. Over 2 lakh people were evacuated. This is informed by the Odisha Govt to Union Cabinet Secretary during video conference Today.

It should be noted that Odisha Govt today holds discussion with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba via video conference regarding damages caused by CycloneAmphan; Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy & SRC Pradeep Jena and other officials were present during the video conference.

