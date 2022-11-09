New Delhi : The 42 International Congress of the Indian National Cartographic Association (INCA) is being organised by the National Hydrographic Office (NHO), Dehradun from 09 to 11 Nov 22. The Governor of Uttarakhand His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, (Retd.) was the Chief Guest for the Inaugural Session on 09 Nov 22.

The Chief Hydrographer to the Govt. of India, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, is the current President of INCA. The personnel of the Naval Hydrographic Department (NHD) working on the cutting edge of cartography have been active in the INCA since its inception in 1979. The NHO had earlier conducted the 37th INCA Congress at Dehradun from 01 to 03 Nov 17.

The INCA was founded in 1979 and has evolved into one of the largest organisations in the field of cartography with more than 3000 life and institutional members. Organisations such as the National Hydrographic Office (NHO), Survey of India, Indian Space Research Organisation, National Thematic Map Organisation and Universities are part of this Association. The body has various branches functioning at different centers across the country to harmonise various aspects of cartography. It is a matter of great pride that numerous cartographers, eminent scientists, planners and professionals have been participating in the Congress over the years.

The focal theme for the 42d INCA Congress is ‘Digital Cartography to Harness Blue Economy’. The deliberation of the Congress will be divided into 07 sub-themes including Space Technologies for Mapping, Cartographic Applications for Sustainable Development, Geomatics in Disaster Management, Mapping for Environmental Planning & Management, Hydrography for Resource Management and Land Resource Mapping and Surveying. All the subjects are of contemporary interest to the cartographer and scientific community. A large number of papers on these subjects would be presented by eminent personnel in the field. The outcome of the Congress is to explore feasibility of utilising cartography as a tool for developmental purposes.

The Congress will be attended by the Surveyor General Shri Sunil Kumar (Joint Secretary) DST, Joint Chief Hydrographer Rear Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania, Director NATMO and prominent scientists form ISRO, SERB, IIRS, NRSA, NATMO and Academicians from Chandigarh University, Shantiniketan University, Jadhavpur University, Banaras Hindu University etc.