The 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review Working Group is being held from 7th to 18 November at the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC in Geneva.

During the session, United Nation member States will review India’s report on human rights tomorrow. The National Report of India was submitted on 5th of August this year, outlining the steps towards the promotion and protection of human rights. Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta will lead the Indian delegation at the UNHRC.

External Affairs Ministry said, India plays an active role in global promotion and protection of human rights. It said, India has strong commitment for the welfare of entire humanity, inspired by the civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam.

The Ministry said, India has been engaged constructively with the members of the UNHRC and other fellow UN member States to promote and protect human rights globally.

The Ministry said, Universal Periodic Review is an important mechanism that India fully supports. It is a unique peer review process of Human Rights Council under which UN member States review the human rights performance of fellow member States.

The Ministry added that it has emerged as one of the successful human rights mechanisms, due to its universal character, constructive and consultative approach, and cooperation amongst member States.