415 RCS UDAN routes are operational as on 27.03.2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UDAN (UdeDesh ka AamNagrik) on 21-10-2016 to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country and making air travel affordable to the masses. UDAN is a market driven scheme. Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN. So far, Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Implementing Agency, has awarded 948 valid routes to Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) across the length and breadth of the country involving 154 RCS airports including 14 water aerodromes and 36 helipads. Selected Airline Operators(SAOs) have operationalized 415 RCS routes under the Scheme as on date (27.03.2022), involving 66 airports including 2 water aerodromes and 8 helipads.

Total receipt/collection in the Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust(RACFT) is Rs. 2458.95 crore and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) disbursed to the Selected Airline Operator (SAOs) under UDAN up to 21.03.2022 is Rs. 1784.39 crore.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V. K.Singh(Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.