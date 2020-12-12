41 villages covering eight blocks of Nayagarh district of Odisha declared as child marriage free village

Report by Bhaskar Chandra Pradhan, Nayagarh: As many as 41 villages covering 8 blocks of Nayagarh district of Odisha got the approval of District collector for child marriage free village. The criteria for selection of these villages are no child marriage solemnised from the period January 2019 to November 2020. The Village level child marriage prohibition committee passed a resolution that no child marriage will solemnised in their respective villages in future and also they have conducted awareness program to stop child marriage in their respective villages. Notably that the Action Aid & Unicef taken several attempts and awareness for child marriage free Village said Ipsita Agrawala.

