41 entrepreneurs from tribal villages of Tamil Nadu choose IndiGo for their first flight

Chennai: In its endeavor to support social outreach initiatives, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier supported by Isha Outreach flew 41 tribal folks from the foothills of Velliangiri, Coimbatore on their maiden air travel to Chennai today via IndiGo flight 6E 238. The group was felicitated at the airport by IndiGo staff, with a special welcome announcement in Tamil onboard the flight operated by Captain Pradeep Balasubramanian.

The entrepreneurs were supported by IndiGo ground staff and cabin crew to enable a hassle-free flying experience, from Coimbatore to Chennai. The group and the entire village were extremely elated to fly with India’s most loved and reliable airline IndiGo.

Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President: Flight Operations, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to support this enterprising group for their first ever flight, enabling a memorable and seamless travel experience. We hope this trip and more in future, will help in expanding trade opportunities for their business with enhanced accessibility. We hope to continue to be their choice in future as well.”

This enthused group of people are forest dwellers-turned-entrepreneurs whose lives have transformed since 2017 after the unveiling of the 112-foot Adiyogi by Hon’ble Prime Minister, which propelled their entrepreneurial journey as food stall owners near Adiyogi’s iconic presence at the Isha Yoga Center. These travelers will be guided and accompanied by two Isha Foundation Brahmacharis (or monks) on this trip. As part of this exposure visit and excursion, they will be visiting several places in Chennai for business as well as leisure.