40th NTPC Senior National Archery Championship kicks off at JRD Tata Sports Complex

Tata Steel hosts the national championship, inaugurated by Union Minister, Shri Arjun Munda

Jamshedpur: Union minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda today formally inaugurated the 40th NTPC Senior National Archery Championship at Archery Ground, JRD Tata Sports Complex at Jamshedpur.

Hosted by Tata Steel`s Tata Archery Academy, the national level championship is being organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) along with Jharkhand Archery Association.

Shri Arjun Munda, who is also the President of AAI congratulated Tata Steel for hosting the championship and said that government is committed to promote every sports and is working towards creating infrastructure, training of sportspersons and promoting and supporting coaches and players.

Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel said that Tata Steel is proud to host the 40th NTPC Senior Archery National Championship for Indian Round, Compound and Recurve. This was planned as part of the celebration of 25 years of Tata Archery Academy, which was established on October 4, 1996.

Mr Chaudhary said that Jharkhand has a legacy of Archery and has produced many prominent archers like Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat are the recent examples who recently have made all proud in the World Cup and Youth World Championships. Hosting this event in Jharkhand will motivate the local archers by observing the best archers from all over the country perform live.

He added that Tata Steel is grateful to Shri Arjun Munda for giving Jharkhand Archery Association and Tata Steel the opportunity to host this event and also the National Camp for the selected archers in Jamshedpur.

Others present on the occasion were Mr Pramod Chandurkar, General Secretary, AAI, Mr Partha Mazumdar, Regional Executive Director, Coal Mining, NTPC, Mr Farzan Heerjee, Chief Protocol and Sports, Tata Steel among other senior officials.

The 10-day long sports extravaganza will witness presence of hundreds of eminent archers from across the country, team officials, sports control or promotion boards, esteemed jury, among others. The action-packed event will have Indian Round, Compound and Recurve National (men & women). Senior National will be conducted in three phases with Indian Round event from October 2-3, followed by Compound event from October 5-6 and Recurve (Olympic) event from October 8-9.

The Senior National is of immense importance as the top 16 rank holders in Recurve Men, Recurve Women, Compound Men and Compound Women categories will be picked from this championship for the final trials to be held on October 10 and 11 at Jamshedpur. This will be the basis of Indian team’s selection for Asian Archery Championship, Dhaka.

Tata Steel have always promoted Sports as a way of life and encouraged making it an integral part of one’s lifestyle. Tata Steel organises sporting events across all disciplines– athletics, hockey, football and of course, archery.

On October 4, 2021, Tata Steel will also celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Tata Archery Academy, which was set-up to encourage the indigenous talent. Since 1996, the Tata Archery Academy has successfully nurtured and trained talented youngsters to contribute to the greater glory of the country.

Events planned in Jamshedpur as part of the 25 years (Silver Jubilee) of Tata Archery Academy:

1) Archery Judges Seminar Sept. 29th & 30

2) Senior Archery National Championship

Indian Round – Oct 2 nd & 3 rd

& 3 Compound – Oct 5 th & 6 th

& 6 Recurve – Oct 8th & 9th

3) Final selection trails on Oct 11th & 12th

4) Senior National Camp from October 17th to November 17th