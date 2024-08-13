400 Elected Women Representatives to Attend 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort as Special Guests

In a landmark initiative to empower grassroots democracy and encourage the Panchayat representatives, the Government of India has invited approximately 400 Elected Women Representatives (EWRs)/Elected Representatives (ERs) of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as Special Guests to the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, Delhi on 15th August 2024. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel will felicitate the EWRs / ERs invitees as Special Guests tomorrow at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar and other senior officers of the Ministry. Felicitation Ceremony will be held tomorrow at 7:00 PM onwards at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organizing a National Workshop on Women’s Leadership in Panchayats tomorrow at 10:30 AM onwards at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, with participation of all the invitees Panchayat representatives. The National Workshop will be addressed by Dr. Kiran Bedi, former Lt. Governor, Puducherry & Founder, Navjyoti India Foundation. Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar and other senior officers will also be present at the Workshop, which will explore the following among other key topics; Evolving role of EWRs in Panchayat Governance over three decades, Women’s leadership in governance and public service delivery at the grassroots level, Role of EWRs in addressing issues of gender equality and social inclusion, EWRs’ contribution to promoting equal opportunities for women and weaker sections and Addressing the practice of “Sarpanch Pati” at the grassroots level. This workshop will feature distinguished guests, including keynote speakers, senior officials, EWRs and subject matter experts. The workshop will explore challenges and opportunities for women leaders in Panchayats, showcasing success stories and discussing strategies for enhancing women’s participation in local governance.

As part of the felicitation ceremony, the Multilingual eGramSwaraj platform will be launched in collaboration with Bhashini. This innovative initiative will make the eGramSwaraj portal accessible in all 22 scheduled languages of India, greatly enhancing its reach and usability across diverse linguistic communities. On this occasion, the State/UT-wise Panchayat Profile, which includes Basic Statistics on Panchayati Raj Institutions, will also be released.

The visit of Panchayat representatives to the National Capital has been designed as a comprehensive and enriching experience, encompassing various events and activities. To provide a broader perspective on India’s leadership legacy, a visit to the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum) has been arranged for the Special Guests on the afternoon of 14th August 2024. This visit will offer insights into India’s democratic journey and the contributions of the incumbent and former Prime Ministers.

The pinnacle of the visit will be the participation of EWRs/ERs in the main Independence Day function at Red Fort, Delhi on 15th August 2024. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will allow these grassroots leaders to be part of a historic national celebration, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism. Post the Red Fort ceremony, a Lunch Function for Special Guests will be organized at DAIC, New Delhi, on 15th August 2024. This event, attended by Shri Vivek Bharadwaj and other senior officials of the Ministry, will provide an opportunity for reflection and informal discussions on the experiences of the past two days.

This wide-ranging program of Independence Day celebrations is designed to honour Panchayat leaders, equip them with knowledge and provide a broader national perspective. By bringing grassroots leaders to the forefront of national celebrations, the initiative reinforces the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment in Grameen Bharat – rural India. This visionary move aligns with Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat – developed India and recognizes the crucial role of Panchayat leaders in grassroots governance and advancing the Localized Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs). The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, has extended this unique opportunity to 400 Special Guests, including EWRs and their spouses, nominated through State and Union Territory Panchayati Raj Departments. In addition, a number of Heads of Gram Panchayats from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh, who have achieved saturation in three or more Priority Sector Schemes/ Programmes of the Government of India, will also be the Special Guests of the Government at the Independence Day Ceremony 2024.

This comprehensive program for EWRs/ ERs visiting the National Capital as Special Guests for Independence Day 2024 is designed to be eventful, purposeful, and multifaceted. This initiative marks a significant step towards promoting grassroots governance, women leadership and women-led development in rural India – Grameen Bharat. It not only honours these Panchayat leaders but also equips them with knowledge, inspiration, and a broader national perspective. By involving Panchayati Raj Institutions in national celebrations, the Government of India is fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among local governance bodies (Panchayati Raj Institutions/ Rural Local Bodies) in the development journey of the country. This inclusive approach is energizing Panchayats across India, inspiring them to play a more active role in achieving LSDGs.

By bringing these grassroots leaders to the forefront of this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the initiative reinforces the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment in rural India. This experience is expected to catalyze transformative change at the Panchayat level, contributing significantly to the vision of a developed India – Viksit Bharat.

The live webcasting of the National Workshop on Women’s Leadership in Panchayats at 10:30 AM and the Felicitation Function of Panchayat Representatives invited as Special Guests to Independence Day Celebrations in Delhi at 7 PM tomorrow will be available at webcast link: https://webcast.gov.in/mopr. The live web-streaming will be available on the social media pages of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/MoPR_GoI;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryOfPanchayatiRaj;

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MinistryOfPanchayatiRaj;

and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MinistryOfPanchayatiRaj.