$40 Million ADB Sector Development Program to Boost School Education in the Kyrgyz Republic

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $40 million sector development program to strengthen the Kyrgyz Republic’s education system and boost the country’s innovation capacity and global competitiveness.

The School Education Reform Sector Development Program, which consists of a $20 million grant and a $20 million concessional loan, will help the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) undertake key institutional reforms in curricula design, teacher development, and management of school networks.

“Education is a key driver of poverty reduction and economic development,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “We are pleased to support this project which will improve learning outcomes of students in the Kyrgyz Republic.”

The program will support the government’s plan to shift to a new 12-year education system by improving the quality and relevance of curricula. It will incentivize teachers’ better performance, promote their continuous professional development, and help attract mid-career professionals into teaching. The program will also train 10,000 teachers to implement the revised curriculum with a focus on language and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competencies.

Under the program, the existing network of 30 innovative schools will be expanded to 53 to cover all regions of the country. STEM and information and communication technology equipment will be upgraded. The 53 innovative schools will support at least 220 other schools across the country to implement the new curriculum.

“The program will help implement the government’s ambitious plan to modernize teaching, learning, and school management,” said ADB Social Sector Specialist Mamatkalil Razaev. “By supporting key pillars of the education system—curricula, teachers, and schools—the program will help to further improve the learning outcomes of the Kyrgyz students.”

The Kyrgyz Republic joined ADB in 1994. Since then, the bank has committed more than $1.3 billion in loans, $811 million in grants, and $69 million in technical assistance projects. ADB operations in the country focus on supporting inclusive growth and economic diversification beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, improving access to public and social services, and leveraging regional cooperation and integration.

