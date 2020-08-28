4 rivers in Odisha flowing above their danger levels Today

Bhubaneswar: 4 rivers-Baitarani, Brahmani, Subarnrekha & Jalaka- were flowing above their danger levels by 6 AM today.

Flood threat looms over at least seven districts of Odisha following incessant rainfall, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said today.

Some areas in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapda districts are likely to experience low-medium flood. Collectors of the districts have been directed to remain watchful and patrol embankments, the SRC said.

Water surges above danger level in Subarnarekha. River level near Rajghat at 10.94 metre as against the danger mark of 10.36 metre. 10 villages under 4 GPs of Baliapal block waterlogged. 250 people relocated to safe places in Osta block.

