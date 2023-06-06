“4-laning of Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160 incorporates various noteworthy techniques to minimize carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion”- Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, we are currently engaged in the 4-laning of the Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160, including the construction of the Sinnar Bypass, in Maharashtra. In a series of tweets he said this transformative project holds immense social significance, as it will serve as a dedicated route, or ‘Marg,’ for Sai Baba devotees making their pilgrimage to Shirdi on foot. Additionally, it is poised to act as an economic catalyst, propelling rapid development in the surrounding areas ,he added.







Shri Gadkari said one of the primary objectives of this initiative is to substantially reduce travel time between Shirdi and Nashik/Trimbakeshwar, two major religious towns in Maharashtra. Furthermore, in line with our steadfast commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates various noteworthy techniques to minimize the carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion. He said notable practices include the utilization of plastic waste in the construction of service roads, the application of Cement Treated Base (CTB) and Cement Treated Sub Base (CTSB), as well as the use of ‘RAP’ (Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement) for the road’s surface.







Shri Gadkari said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi our unwavering commitment lies in creating a more efficient and eco-friendly mobility network while fostering the holistic development of the region.



