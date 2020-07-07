4 Covid19 patients die in Odisha; COVID19 death toll rises to 42

Bhubaneswar: Six more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; while 4 patients succumb to the virus, 2 others die of other health complications. COVID19 death toll rises to 42.

1. 70 year male of Ganjam dist suffering from diabetes.

2. 48 year male of Cuttack dist suffering from chronic liver disease & diabetes.

3. 60 year male of Ganjam suffering from diabetes.

4. 53 year male of Ganjam.

It should be noted that Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 561 Covid19 cases today. Total cases 10097. 403 cases detected from quarantine centres while 168 are local contacts. Ganjam reports the highest of 273 Covid19 cases today followed by Gajapati with 56 & Sundergarh 51 cases.

