4.14 crore Adolescents provided Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation under Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) Programme in 2021-22

New Delhi : Government of India has been working for ensuring women and child health. Progress made in the various interventions under Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram is as below:

Total 7203 Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHCs) have been established in the country; 52 lakh Adolescent clients received counselling and clinical services in AFHCs during 2021-22 . 4.14 crore Adolescents were provided Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation tablets under the Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) Programme in 2021-22 The Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene is implemented to promote menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years. 34.92 lakh adolescent girls have been covered every month under this scheme in FY 2021-22 both through the Centre and State budgets. 7.64 lakh Peer Educators (PEs) have been selected during the period of 2016-17 to 2020-21 and out of these, 5.46 lakh Peer Educators have been trained. A total of 1.46 Lakh Adolescent Health and Wellness Days (AHWDs) were held in FY 2021-22 for awareness creation in communities and stakeholders.



The Government is also implementing the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene for the girls. Further, the Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) Programme also covers the Out of school girls through the platform of Anganwadi Centres.

The proposal to expand the programmes is submitted by the States/UTs through the State Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) route under NHM. Based on these proposals received from the States/UTs, funds are provided for expansion. Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHCs) have been established in all the States and UTs, WIFS is implemented across the country, MHS is implemented in 21 States/ UTs through NHM funds and PE Programme has presence in 262 districts across the country.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.