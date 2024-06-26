3rd quarter (Q3) of 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2024 launched

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launches the 3rd quarter (Q3) of 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2024. The 3rd phase of the survey will centre on evaluating the entire value chain of waste management at Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs). The comprehensive Swachh Survekshan comprises of assessment in 4 quarters. The first two include telephonic feedback from citizens on various parameters of city cleanliness, the third quarter focuses on assessment of processing facilities, while the 4th quarter highlights field assessment on all indicators.

Urban India generates about 150,000 tons of waste per day. A considerable increase in municipal solid waste can be seen due to the rising urbanization and lifestyle changes. As per MoHUA, it is estimated that nearly 30 to 40% of waste in a city is generated by BWG. The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016 defines BWG as entities with an average waste generation rate exceeding 100 kgs per day, including all streams of waste. The rule intends to reduce the management and financial burden on urban local bodies (ULB), restrict waste from entering landfills and reduce air, soil and groundwater pollution as well as the city’s carbon footprint.

Bulk waste generators like residential and commercial complexes, central govt. ministries, public sector undertakings and private bodies, social infrastructure like hotels, universities, railway and bus stations, airports are required to segregate waste at source, ensure scientific processing of bio-degradable waste to produce manure and biogas by setting up composting units on their premises. The BWGs are to also store separately Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste.

Given their significant share in the total waste generation, the actions of the BWGs play a crucial role in determining the future of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, which targets to make the cities garbage-free. As part of the continuing efforts to build the capacities of Urban Local Bodies in various implementation components of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the 3rd quarter of Swachh Survekshan 2024 will commence on 5 July, to validate all aspects of waste management, including but not limited to, collection, transportation, processing, and final disposal of waste generated by the BWGs within the ULB’s jurisdiction.

Spanning four quarters, the quarter 4 of Swachh Survekshan 2024 is expected to roll out around Sept – Oct., 2024.