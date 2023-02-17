The 3rd Meeting of the India-Egypt Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held on 16 February 2023 in New Delhi. The respective delegations were led by Mr. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs of India and Mr. Mohamed Fouad Ahmed, Director, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and consisted of senior representatives from both sides.

India and Egypt strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. The two sides reviewed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective countries and regions. They shared their respective counter-terrorism priorities and actions undertaken to counter terrorism, violent extremism conducive to terrorism, radicalization and terror financing.

The two sides underscored the need for taking concerted actions against all the UNSC designated terrorist entities. They called upon all countries to take immediate, sustained, irreversible and verifiable actions to ensure that no territory under their control is used as a terrorist safe haven and to bring to justice perpetrators of terrorist attacks. They further called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist networks, infrastructure, their financing channels and preventing cross-border movement of terrorists.

In the backdrop of the Delhi Declaration adopted in October 2022 during the special meeting of UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi and the 3rd No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in November 2022 in New Delhi, both sides discussed way forward to address new and emerging challenges posed by virtual currencies, unmanned aerial systems and misuse of cyber space by terrorists for terrorist propaganda. The two sides reaffirmed the need for an early finalisation and adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) which is aimed at advancing and strengthening global counter terrorism legal framework.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral counter-terrorism collaboration, including through training and capacity building efforts, exchanges of good practices and information sharing. The Joint Working Group also discussed multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation including in the United Nations and the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF). In this context, both sides exchanged views on how to enhance the effectiveness of the GCTF, ahead of the next Forum’s Coordinating Committee Meeting that will take place in Cairo on May 4, 2023 during which Egypt will officially assume the Co-Chairmanship of the Forum.

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group shall be held in Egypt on a mutually convenient date.