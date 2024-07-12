3rd Meeting Of National Traders’ Welfare Board held in New Delhi

The Third Meeting of the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) was held on 11th July 2024, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi under the chairmanship of Shri Sunil J. Singhi.

During the meeting, an Open VC link on the website of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was launched which would enable weekly interactions with the traders across the country. The VC interaction would help traders interact with NTWB on various issues related to retail trade on a weekly basis.

In the meeting Shri Singhi highlighted that the representations received from the members and trade associations have been brought to the notice of concerned Ministries/departments for needful action. Suggestions and inputs were sought from the members for improving the awareness and reach of welfare schemes, related to retail trade.

The meeting was attended by the non-official members nominated by the Central Government representing Trade Associations and States/UTs as well as the ex-officio members representing Nine Ministries/ Departments of Government of India.